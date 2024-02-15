Upcoming Events at Everett Public Libraries

Parlin Adult and Teens

Yarn Club Parlin Fireplace Room. Tuesday, February 20, at 7pm. Come chit chat and stitch! Bring your crocheting, knitting, or any other yarn craft and sit and socialize with other members of the crafting community. Recommended for ages 14-109!

Chess Club, Parlin Fireplace Room. Wednesday, February 21, at 3pm. Play, learn, and practice chess. All ages and skills welcome!

Murder/Mystery Book Club, Connolly Center Meeting Room. Thursday, February 22, at 12pm. We discuss Josephine Tey’s Brat Farrar. A stranger, posing as Patrick Ashby, heir to a sizable fortune, has been carefully coached on the mannerisms, appearance, and details of Patrick’s early life, up to the year he disappeared. It seems the imposter will pull it off until old secrets emerge that jeopardize his plan and his life.See Kathleen for copies on her twice monthly visits, or call the Parlin (617) 394 2300 or Shute (617) 394 2308 libraries.

Parlin Childrens

Crafts for Kids Parlin Children’s Room. Tuesday, February 20, at 2pm. Let’s make a POM POM Yeti Sign! All kids ages 3 and up are welcome; please come and join the fun! Registration is required. Sign up online or at the Parlin Children’s desk.

Storytime and Singalong with Karen, Parlin Children’s Room. Wednesday, February 21, at 11am. Join us for a fun-filled morning of singing and storytelling with Karen! Suggested ages 0-6.

Crafts Free for All! Parlin Children’s Room. Wednesday through Friday, February 21-23, at 2pm. We’ll be making a variety of crafts during school vacation week! Join us each day for something new. Suggested for ages 3+. Registration is required. Sign up online or at the Parlin Children’s desk.

Drama Class

Parlin Children’s Room. Wednesday, February 21, at 3pm. Do you have a drama queen or king at home? Drama Class in the Parlin Children’s Department is the perfect opportunity for your child to put those acting skills to use with our drama coach! Suggested ages 6-14.

Shute Adult and Teens

Resume Writing, Shute Adult Department. Do you need help sprucing up an old resume or creating a new one? Sign up for a thirty minute session at both the Parlin and Shute Libraries. By appointment only. Please call 617-394-2302 for the Parlin Library and 617-394-2308 for the Shute Library to register for an appointment.

Computer Basics 101, Shute Adult Department. Not familiar with the computer? Learn the basics: how to start up and shut down a computer, perform mouse and keyboard functions, use applications, learn Microsoft Word, navigate the Internet, set up an email account, and more! By appointment only. Please call 617-394-2302 for the Parlin Library and 617-394-2308 for the Shute Library to register.