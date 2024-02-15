ABCD Offers Free Tax Preparation for Area Residents

ABCD urges all residents of Boston and the Mystic Valley who earned $64,000 or less in 2023 to schedule a FREE in-person tax prep appointment right away at one of our neighborhood sites by calling 617-348-6329 or visiting bostonabcd.org/tax.

ABCD is a co-founder of the Boston Tax Help Coalition, a public-private collaboration with the City of Boston and a number of other non-profit organizations, which seeks to ensure the full participation of all Boston residents in the City’s economic vitality and future. Additionally, as a member of the Massachusetts Association for Community Action (MASSCAP) Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) network, ABCD offers free tax preparation services in the Mystic Valley. Both the Boston and Mystic Valley coalitions fall under the federal VITA program.

ABCD’s IRS-certified tax preparers will be at our 11 neighborhood sites and two satellite locations to prepare and electronically submit returns through in-person appointments and document drop off. In addition, we are offering evening tax prep services at Brookside Community Health Center in Jamaica Plain. VITA volunteers provide credit advising and financial education to clients in the form of the Financial Check-Up (FCU) – a light-touch credit advising session in which a trained Financial Guide assists taxpayers in understanding their current financial situation, including a review of an individual’s credit report and FICO score, a personalized one-year plan to help improve their credit, and relevant service referrals. Our tax volunteers are multilingual – fluent in eight languages including English, Spanish, French, Mandarin, Cantonese, Vietnamese, Cape Verdean Creole and Haitian Creole. ABCD meets people where they are.

“ABCD is proud to be a longstanding partner of the MASSCAP VITA network and the Boston Tax Help Coalition,” said ABCD President and CEO Sharon Scott-Chandler. “Free tax preparation services bring millions of dollars back into our communities and help empower underserved residents in Boston and the Mystic Valley by providing IRS certified tax preparers at easy to access sites in the neighborhoods ensuring that clients receive every tax credit for which they are eligible. The Massachusetts Child and Family Tax Credit, Rental Deduction and Senior Circuit Breaker increases in 2023 are good news for residents burdened by the high cost of living. In Massachusetts, according to Prosperity Now, an estimated 24.3% of eligible households do not claim EITC. This credit can be claimed retroactively for the past three years. Eligible taxpayers, including some seniors, can qualify for a sizable sum.”

Last year, ABCD helped 3,103 residents complete their state and federal tax returns, generating $5,395,219 in federal and state refunds combined. A total of 488 clients filed for the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) which generated over $1M in refunds. We filed 384 Child Tax Credits on behalf of our clients, generating $498,691 in refunds. For over 30 years, ABCD has provided more than 150,000 people across the city with free tax preparation services. A list of required documents to complete tax returns can be found here.

Those who may qualify for free tax preparation services include:

• People who earned $64,000 or less in 2023

• People with disabilities

• Limited English -speaking taxpayers

ABCD’S IRS-certified tax preparers will make sure that residents receive every tax relief measure to which they are entitled and that help reduce poverty rates among underserved households including:

• EITC – Earned Income Tax Credit – one of America’s most effective anti-poverty initiatives – EITC is a tax deduction that rewards work. This year, a Married Filing Jointly family with three or more children earning up to $63, 398 and filing jointly will receive total federal and state EITC deductions of $10,402 off their 2023 income tax. The IRS estimates that one out of five eligible taxpayers will not claim EITC and will lose out on this important credit.

• CTC – CHILD TAX CREDIT – has increased to $310 per qualifying child in 2023.

• SENIOR CIRCUIT BREAKER – a state tax deduction providing seniors age 65 and older who pay unsubsidized rent or property taxes. The maximum credit amount for tax year 2023 has increased from $1,200 to $2590. If the credit owed exceeds the amount of the total tax payable for the year, the additional amount of the credit will be refunded without interest.

• RENTAL DEDUCTION –which has increased from $3,000 to $4,000.