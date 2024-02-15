Everett High School Education Pathway: First-Ever Mentoring Day a Huge Success

The Everett High School (EHS) Education Pathway hosted its first-ever Mentoring Day event on January 26, 2024. Sixty-five (65) students enrolled in Education 1, 2, and 3 classes attended and participated in a series of table discussions inside the EHS Library. The senior Pathway students facilitated engaging and useful conversations among the aspiring educators.

The sophomores and juniors prepared questions about the pathway, the internship program for EHS seniors, and the post-high school planning process. Students rotated between the tables to meet different senior interns.

Thanks to Education teachers Sarah Simmons and Amanda Pickowicz and Pathway Director Ryan McGowan for organizing this opportunity for our students.