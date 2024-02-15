EBNHC Appoints Mimi Gardner as Vice President and Chief Equity Officer

Special to the Times-Free Press

East Boston Neighborhood Health Center (EBNHC) announced the appointment of Mimi Gardner, MPH, MA as Vice President and Chief Equity Officer, bringing over 30 years of experience and leadership rooted in health equity to the health center’s team.

“We could not be more excited to welcome Mimi to our leadership team,” said EBNHC President and CEO, Greg Wilmot. “We know that what happens outside of the exam room is just as important as what happens inside the exam room when it comes to community health and wellness. Mimi’s appointment furthers our efforts to work closely with our community partners to eliminate health disparities.”

In her new role, Gardner will provide leadership, strategy, and guidance to EBNHC on continued equity efforts and will be responsible for engaging with community leaders and partners throughout the Commonwealth to develop and drive the prioritization of a health-informed community equity agenda.

“I am overjoyed to be joining a team that is committed to supporting underserved and marginalized populations with a collaborative and community-centric vision for growth,” said Gardner. “My career thus far has been defined by enacting change and I am excited to help serve EBNHC’s community in moving towards a more inclusive future.”

Prior to joining EBNHC, Gardner was the Chief Clinical Officer at Charles River Community Health Center, where she brought her equity experience to the forefront of clinical operations by working with diverse stakeholders to implement systematic change. As Chief Behavioral Health and Addiction Officer at HealthLinc Community Health Center, she developed programs to promote healthy living, address chronic illness and provide treatment for those struggling with addiction.

Gardner holds a Master’s of Public Health from Johns Hopkins University, Bloomberg School of Public Health and a Master’s in Social Service Administration from the University of Chicago, Crown Family School of Social Work. She completed her undergraduate degree in sociology from the University of Chicago.

East Boston Neighborhood Health Center (EBNHC) is one of the nation’s largest Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs) and the largest community-based primary care health system in Massachusetts, serving over 100,000 patients and recognized by the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) as a Health Center Quality Leader. For more than 50 years, EBNHC has offered access to comprehensive care for the underserved populations of Chelsea, East Boston, Revere, Winthrop, Everett and Boston’s South End. EBNHC is dedicated to promoting and sustaining healthy communities, families, and individuals by providing accessible, person-centered, compassionate, and high-quality health care services, including primary care, 24/7 emergency care, behavioral health care, specialty care, and various other health and wellness programs, to all who live and work in our service area. For more information, visit www.ebnhc.org

