Multifamily Development ‘Maxwell’ Celebrates Topping Off

Special to the Independent

Greystar recently celebrated the topping off of Maxwell, a 384-unit multifamily development located in Everett’s Commercial Triangle District. Maxwell is the second phase of the 85 Boston St. development; the first phase, a 330-unit building named Mason, opened in summer 2023.

Maxwell is the third of five buildings to top off as part of Greystar’s $730 million investment in Everett, which also includes 1690 Revere Beach Parkway (741 units in two buildings), Anthem Everett (450 units), and Mason.

Located at 85 Boston St in Everett’s Commercial Triangle District, Maxwell rises six stories and includes ground floor retail space. The building is scheduled to deliver in late 2024/2025.

“I applaud the Greystar team for achieving this latest milestone as part of their redevelopment efforts focused in Everett,” said Mayor DeMaria. “The creation of additional housing has been identified as the most significant priority facing the Commonwealth. The residential complexes being created by Greystar are part of the housing solution being sought in Massachusetts and also have helped make Everett more attractive for additional development in the Commercial Triangle that will serve as important new revenue sources to support the services our residents need.”retail space. The building is scheduled to deliver in late 2024/2025.