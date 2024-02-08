Culinary Arts Students Showcase Their Immense Talents

Special to the Independent

Everett High School (EHS) Culinary Arts students showcased their technical skills and creativity during the 3rd Annual Teddie Peanut Butter Challenge, a fun and high-energy competition in which the young chefs were tasked with making a sweet or savory dish featuring the beloved product that is made here in Everett.

The Challenge, held on Thursday, January 25, 2024, featured 12 senior culinary arts students. They created a full-size presentation plate, as well as small portions for the four judges: Gretchen Manning from the Everett Public Schools (EPS) Central Administration and Teddie Peanut Butter executives Mark Nazarian, Brianna Soule, and Brittany L’Italien. The judges had the pleasure of sampling 12 creations — six sweet and six savory — but the difficult choice of picking winners in each category.

From left: EHS Culinary Arts instructor Corey Bourassa, Teddie Peanut Butter Director of

Marketing and Sales Mark Nazarian, Gretchen Manning of the EPS, Teddie Peanut Butter

Challenge winners Ritchelmia Auguste and Pietra Bertolazzi, Teddie Peanut Butter executives Brianna Soule and Brittany L’Italien, and EHS Culinary Arts Department Head Carolynn Parmenter.

The dishes were judged on overall flavor, presentation, originality, and how they represented the Teddie Peanut Butter brand. When the points were tabulated, Ritchelmia Aguste and Pietra Bertolazzi were crowned the winners. Aguste served a Biscoff Peanut Butter Tiramisu, while Bertolazzi made sweet and spicy peanut butter wings with cucumber salad.

In addition to conceptualizing and making delicious dishes featuring Teddie Peanut Butter, the students did an excellent job of presenting and describing their creations to the judges.

Teddie Peanut Butter is a family company that started producing peanut butter in 1930 and has been headquartered in Everett since 1969.

The complete list of talented competitors:

Ritchelmia Auguste — Biscoff Peanut Butter Tiramisu

Cindy Emile — Peanut Butter and Jelly Macaron

Jeleinee Hernandez Cepeda — Peanut Butter Chocolate Lava Cake

Joshua Boa — Peanut Butter Chicken Curry

Gregory Barros — Peanut Butter Udon Noodles

Camila Ferreira — Peanut butter Mousse Trifle with Brownie

Thiago De Aguiar — Peanut Butter Coxinhas with Maionese de Batata

Mariela Chacon — Peanut Butter and Banana Semifreddo

Izabela Araujo — Peanut Butter Chocolate Pudding Pie with Peanut Butter Crisps

Pietra Bertolazzi — Sweet and Spicy Peanut Butter Wings with Cucumber Salad

Elizabeth Connell — Peanut Butter and Pork-Filled Dumplings

Tyana Williams — Spicy Chicken Kebabs with Spicy Peanut Sauce over Coconut Rice

Special thanks to Culinary Arts Department Head Carolyn Parmenter, Chef/Instructor Corey Bourassa, and the Teddie Peanut Butter team for offering this high-visibility opportunity to our students.