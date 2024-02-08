EHS Boasts Three QuestBridge Scholars: De Gouveia, Mohammed, and Patino Molana Earn Prestigious Honor

Three Everett High School (EHS) seniors have been named QuestBridge Scholars, a distinction as prestigious as it is valuable.

Gabriellie De Gouveia, Aeshah Mohammed, and Thalia Patino Molana are among a very select group chosen from a nationwide pool of qualified applicants to be included in QuestBridge’s 2024 Match Scholarship program. De Gouveia is headed to the College of the Holy Cross, while Mohammed and Patino Molana will attend Boston College and Boston University, respectively.

QuestBridge Scholars receive full tuition, including room and board and books and supplies — for four years. This year, 20,800 students from across the country applied, and 6,683 advanced to the final round. From there, QuestBridge’s 50 college partners “matched” with 2,242 students, marking the highest number of Match Scholarship Recipients since QuestBridge’s founding in 1994.

“To have three of our graduating seniors named QuestBridge scholars is an incredible source of pride for Everett High School, our district, and our city,” said Superintendent William Hart. “It is my pleasure to extend the congratulations of the EPS to these exceptional students and their families.”

QuestBridge describes itself as a “powerful platform that connects the nation’s brightest students from low-income backgrounds with leading institutions of higher education. By facilitating these exchanges, QuestBridge aims to increase the percentage of talented low-income students attending the nation’s best universities and the ranks of national leadership itself.”

De Gouveia is enrolled in EHS’s Marketing Career and Technical Education (CTE) Program. Mohammed, a member of the Medical Assisting CTE Program, plans on studying medicine at Boston College. And Patino Molana, a student in the Law and Government Pathway, intends on studying political science and international relations at Boston University.

When asked to pinpoint a class and a teacher that helped her become a QuestBridge scholar, De Gouveia identified the AP Language and Composition course taught by EHS English teacher Michael Fineran.

“I firmly believe that my essays and supplements were my strongest allies within my application,” De Gouveia said. “Without the knowledge I gained in Mr. Fineran’s class, my application may not have been as strong.”

Mohammed agreed, saying “Mr. Fineran made sure my writing was college quality.”

“Gabi and Aeshah are very deserving students,” Mr. Fineran said. “No matter the topic or the assignment, they were curious, engaged, and thoughtful.”

De Gouveia also cited her involvement in the Marketing CTE Pathway as a key to her success. “The Pathway significantly influenced my readiness for college,” she said. “In the marketing program, I was able to put out a strong brand for myself in my application.”

“I’m going to miss Gabi,” said Marketing CTE teacher Siobhan Sullivan. “During class discussions, she asks high-level questions, and she makes me a better teacher because of her curiosity to learn.”

Mohammed is firm in her desire to pursue a career in medicine, an interest she says has been cultivated by Medical Assisting CTE Instructor Desirae Peary.

“Ms. Peary is an amazing teacher who always encourages me to do my best,” she said. “She helped us get into clinicals, which gave me a sneak peak of my future career. [This helped me realize that] this field is the right one for me.”

“Aeshah is always so enthusiastic about her education,” Ms. Peary said. “She is the type of student who is ready to learn with a smile on her face. She has inspired me through her enthusiasm, curiosity, and unique perspectives. Boston College is truly lucky to have her!”

Patino Molana credits the EHS History Department and law and government teacher Carolyn MacWilliam for fostering her passion for all things politics — locally, regionally, and globally.

“Mrs. MacWilliam has pushed me to be the best version of myself and guided me to be passionate and honest on the issues I care about in this city,” said Patino Molana.

“Thalia is an amazing young woman,” said Ms. MacWilliam. “I look forward to the day when I can vote for her when she runs for public office. While many people express a desire to change the world, Thalia has taken tangible steps to improve the community. Her level of civic engagement at such a young age is truly inspirational and makes me hopeful for the future!”

And where does Patino Molana see her future heading?

“I see myself working in Campaign Finance Law,” she said. “Stopping corruption all over the world.”

According to QuestBridge, the 2024 Match Recipients boast an average unweighted GPA of 3.94, while 93 percent are in the top 10 percent of their graduating class. QuestBridge also notes that 82 percent of the scholarship winners are among the first in their families to attend a four-year college in the United States.

“I feel really excited and proud to have matched with a top school like Boston University,” said Patino Molana. “I feel safe and secure knowing I can achieve my dreams without worrying about the cost and obstacles I would have faced as a first-generation Latina student.