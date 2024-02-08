EBNHC Announces New Geriatric Complex Case Management Pilot Program

East Boston Neighborhood Health Center (EBNHC) today announced the launch of a Geriatric Complex Case Management (GCCM) Pilot Program in partnership with TD Bank. In an effort to ensure that our oldest community members stay connected to vital medical and wellness resources and coordinated senior care, GCCM will improve EBNHC’s ability to provide wraparound healthcare and supportive services to seniors ages 55 and over.

“Older adults often face additional barriers to accessing vital care and resources. With the support of TD Bank, we aim to bridge those gaps by linking seniors with coordinated care programs and support services that solve for both medical and social needs,” said Greg Wilmot, EBNHC President and CEO. “This innovative program will give seniors the attention and care they deserve and help them live more healthful lives in our community.”

Of the 15,000 seniors who receive care at EBNHC annually, approximately 3,000 may need additional services beyond traditional care. To address this growing need, GCCM will help seniors understand their treatment programs and connect them to coordinated care programs, while also supporting seniors who are ineligible for those programs due to current asset and income-eligibility requirements. GCCM program navigators will evaluate patients for program eligibility, make referrals, and if needed, assist with enrollment into specialty programs, including Neighborhood PACE and Senior Care Options (SCO).

“At TD, we are dedicated to the wellbeing of our communities, and this initiative aligns with our commitment to improve access to healthcare for all,” said Shelley Sylva, Head of U.S. Corporate Citizenship at TD Bank. “We’re proud to stand behind local organizations that are identifying these critical needs and prioritizing innovations that enhance the quality of life for residents. I’m thrilled that we’re able to support East Boston Neighborhood Health Center and look forward to seeing the positive outcomes of this pilot and the difference it will make in the lives of older adults.”

Capitalizing on TD’s educational resources, EBNHC will also partner with TD Bank to provide financial literacy and education opportunities for EBNHC patients, including education and training to prevent seniors from unintentionally engaging in financial and other scams, whether online, by phone, or in person.

“Thanks to the TD Grant, we will be able to better connect seniors in the community to both medical care and support services like food and nutrition programs, housing assistance and transportation, ensuring that the growing needs of the older adult population in our community are being met,” said Calay Ip, Vice President, Senior Care Programs, East Boston Neighborhood Health Center.

EBNHC’s Neighborhood PACE and SCO programs serve approximately 1700 seniors living in East Boston, Chelsea, Winthrop, Revere, Everett, Malden, Melrose, Medford, Stoneham, and surrounding towns in the greater Boston area. Offering highly personalized, home-based coordinated care, Neighborhood PACE and SCO programs allow seniors to maintain independence and thrive in the community, ultimately giving patients and caregivers peace of mind and community connection. Neighborhood PACE and SCO are supported through agreements with the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, MassHealth, and the East Boston Neighborhood Health Center.