Obituaries 01-31-2024

Mary Bonanno

She Was Very Family Oriented

Mary A. (Pagliuca) Bonanno of Everett entered into eternal rest on Saturday, January 27 in the Advinia Care in Wilmington after being in failing health. She was 92 years old.

Born in Boston, Mary lived in Everett for most of her life. She worked part-time for Star Market and Mal’s Supermarket. Mary was proficient in the Italian language and enjoyed traveling to Italy, Florida and Maine as well as other places of interest. She enjoyed teaching CCD at the former St. Joseph Church in Everett. Mary was very family oriented and enjoyed cooking for the family.

She was the beloved wife of the late Joseph G. Bonanno for 62 years prior to his passing in 2016; the dear and devoted mother of Marie Jennie O’Connor and her husband, Thomas M. of N. Reading, Joseph A. Bonanno and his wife, Maria of Everett and Carolyn Zidel of Everett; the devoted sister of Grace Balboni of Groveland, Dorothy Labonte of Andover, Joanne Smith of Malden and the late Anthony Pagliuca and Michael Pagliuca; the loving grandmother of Christopher O’Connor, Hannah O’Connor, Antonio Bonanno, Tina Bonanno, Jennie Brown and her husband, Derrick and Alexander Zidel and his wife, Ferlynn and the loving great-grandmother of Stella M. Brown.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Mary’s visiting hours Wednesday, January 31 from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Cafasso & Sons Funeral Home, 65 Clark Street (Corner of Main Street) Everett. Her funeral will be from the funeral home on Thursday, Feb. 1 at 9 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Anthony’s Church 38 Oakes St. Everett at 10 a.m. Interment Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne at 1:15 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Mary’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105 would be sincerely appreciated.

Parking with attendants on duty.

Janeen Guiliano-Miranda

A Beacon of Light

Janeen Guiliano-Miranda, affectionately known to her friends and family as “Neenie”, was a beacon of light to those who had the privilege of knowing her. Born on August 14, 1975, in Everett, MA, Janeen was a woman of grace, strength, and ceaseless compassion. She embraced life with open arms and a radiant smile, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts of those she encountered. As a beloved teacher for 25 years, she profoundly impacted the lives of countless students, leaving a lasting legacy in the field of education. Janeen’s life was a testament to the famous quote by Henry Adams, “A teacher affects eternity; she can never tell where her influence stops.” She poured her heart into shaping young minds, a role she carried out with unwavering dedication. Janeen’s love for learning was evident in her personal life as well; she was a proud holder of a Master’s Degree, a remarkable achievement that embodied her commitment to intellectual growth. Her passion for teaching was only rivaled by her love for her family and friends, as well as her fondness for the Cape, a place she often escaped to with her loved ones. Janeen’s vibrant spirit and nurturing heart touched everyone she met. She is survived by her loving parents, Joseph and Christine Guiliano, her devoted husband, Joseph Miranda, and their three wonderful children, Jojo, Ellie, and Gianna, who were the center of her universe. Janeen also leaves behind her loving brother Richard Guiliano and his wife Karen, her dear sister Donna Wortman and her husband Scott D, and her cherished nieces and nephews Anna, Scotty, Kevin and Lauren. Janeen’s infectious laughter, her unwavering courage, her immense strength, and her relentless optimism will continue to live on in the hearts of her family and friends. A Visitation will be held at the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home 128 Revere St, Revere on Thursday February 1, 2024 from 3:00pm to 8:00pm. Funeral Mass from St. Anthony’s of Padua Church in Revere on Friday February 2, 2024 at 11:00am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery. As we remember Janeen, we encourage you to share your memories, photos, and stories on her memorial page at Buonfiglio.com.