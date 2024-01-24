News Kevin Pereira Takes Oath of Office As New Everett Police Officer by Independent Staff • January 24, 2024 • 0 Comments Following its confirmation of the appointment of Kevin Pereira to the Everett Police Department, the Everett City Council joined the newly inaugurated officer for a photo inside the City Council Chambers. Seated is Everett Police officer Kevin Pereira. Standing, from left, are City Councilors Wayne Matewsky, Michael Marchese, Stephanie Smith, Anthony DiPierro, and Guerline Alcy Jabouin, Police Capt. Paul Strong, Council President Robert Van Campen, and Councillors Holly Garcia, Stephanie Martins, Katy Rogers, and Peter Pietrantonio. Everett Police Capt. Paul Strong (left) offered the official congratulations of the Everett Police Department to its newest officer, Kevin Pereira, following the oath-taking ceremony Monday in the City Council Chambers. City Clerk Sergio Cornelio administers the oath of office to new Everett Police officer Kevin Pereira at the City Council meeting Monday night.