Martins Requests Update on Encore Boston Harbor Renegotiation Process

It appears that Ward 2 Councilor Stephanie Martins will be the official taking the lead in monitoring the renegotiation process of a new host agreement with Encore Boston Harbor, the five-star resort and casino located at 1 Broadway in Everett.

Martins offered a resolution at Monday’s Council meeting that the Mayor Carlo DeMaria Administration provide an update on the negotiations of a new host agreement. With Encore Boston Harbor exploring the expansion of its operations across the street on Route 99, some observers have suggested a possible increase in the impact fee payment that Encore pays annually to Everett. That payment to the city exceeds $25 million per year. Encore also joined with Mayor DeMaria in establishing the Citizens Foundation which donates more than $100,000 annually to local organizations and individual business owners.

There is no doubt that Encore has been an outstanding partner in the city, basically putting the City of Everett on the destination map for world travelers. The fabulous resort/casino gives visitors a true taste of Las Vegas, from the elegant dining experiences available at restaurants to the professional gaming atmosphere at the tables and slot machines and inside the WynnBET Sportsbook.

In another Encore-related matter, Martins requested that a representative appear before the Council to discuss how Encore’s construction of a Mystic River walk-bridge spanning from the Assembly Square neighborhood in Somerville to Encore Boston Harbor would impact the city.