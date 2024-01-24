Jury Convicts Third Individual Involved in 2021 Roxbury Stabbing Death

The third individual charged with the fatal beating and stabbing of a 34-year-old Boston man in 2021 was convicted of involuntary manslaughter today, District Attorney Kevin Hayden announced.

A Suffolk Superior Court jury convicted Dravon Robinson, 39, of Everett, of involuntary manslaughter under the theory of wanton and reckless conduct for his role in the death of Ricardo Garcia, 34, in August 2021.

Robin’s cousin, Karonn Brown, 51, was convicted by a Suffolk County jury of first-degree murder in November 2023.

Brown’s son, Derrell Sanford, 29, pleaded guilty to manslaughter earlier this month during jury selection for his trial.

Sentencing for both Robinson and Sanford is scheduled for February 5 at 9:30 a.m. in courtroom 906 of Suffolk Superior Court.

Assistant District Attorney Nathan McGregor said that on the morning of August 8, 2021, Brown, Robinson, and Sanford were driving through Roxbury when they approached Garcia’s girlfriend. Brown exited the vehicle and attempted to speak to Garcia’s girlfriend. Garcia ran over to defend his girlfriend. Robinson and Sanford both exited the vehicle and the three attacked Garcia at the corner of Allerton and Peirson streets. During this attack, Sanford kicked Garcia as Brown and Sanford stabbed him. Garcia was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

“There were three men involved here and not one of them chose to de-escalate the situation. I’m grateful for all who worked to hold each of them accountable for this shocking attack. I can only hope these convictions will bring some sense of justice to Mr. Garcia’s family,” Hayden said.