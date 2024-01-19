Upcoming Events at Everett Public Libraries

Parlin Adult and Teens

Yarn Club Parlin Fireplace Room. Tuesday, January 23rd at 7pm. Come chit chat and stitch! Bring your crocheting, knitting, or any other yarn craft and sit and socialize with other members of the crafting community. Recommended for ages 14-109!

Bingo! Parlin Meeting Room, Wednesday, January 24th at 1pm. Can’t get enough Bingo? Join us every Wednesday in January! Prizes awarded.

Parlin Childrens

Lego Club. Parlin Children’s Room. Monday, January 22nd from 3-5pm. Come to the Children’s Room after school on Mondays for some free-building lego fun. Open to all ages. Children under 6 years old must be accompanied by an adult. No registration required.

Storytime with Vera. Parlin Children’s Room. Tuesday, January 23rd at 12pm. In English or Portuguese by request. Visit the Parlin Library Children’s Room to attend! Suggested ages 2-6.

Crafts for Kids Parlin Children’s Room. Tuesday, January 23rd at 3pm. Let’s make an Arctic Animal Craft Stick Ornament. All kids ages 3 and up are welcome; please come and join the fun! Registration is required. Sign up online or at the Parlin Children’s desk.

Math Tutoring Sessions, Parlin Meeting Room. Tuesday, January 23rd from 4-5:30pm. Students in grades 6-10 are invited to come to our new math tutoring program this January. Our mathematically-minded volunteer tutors will guide and support students with assignments and math concepts, helping them to understand difficult topics. Tutors will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. No registration required.

Chess Club, Parlin Fireplace Room. Wednesday, January 24th at 3pm. Play, learn, and practice chess. All ages and skills welcome!

Storytime and Singalong with Karen, Parlin Children’s Room. Wednesday, January 24th at 11am. Join us for a fun-filled morning of singing and storytelling with Karen! Suggested ages 0-6.

Parlin Homework Center. Parlin Children’s Room. Mondays through Thursdays from 3-5pm. The Parlin Library’s Homework Center is up and running for the spring! Stop by the children’s department any time between 3 and 5 pm, Monday through Thursday, for help from one of our volunteer tutors on homework assignments. The tutoring center is recommended for grades K-8. Please email [email protected] with any questions.

Drama Class. Parlin Children’s Room. Wednesday, January 24th at 3pm. Do you have a drama queen or king at home? Drama Class in the Parlin Children’s Department is the perfect opportunity for your child to put those acting skills to use with our drama coach! Suggested ages 6-14.

Shute Adult and Teens

Resume Writing, Shute Adult Department. Do you need help sprucing up an old resume or creating a new one? Sign up for a thirty minute session at both the Parlin and Shute Libraries. By appointment only. Please call 617-394-2302 for the Parlin Library and 617-394-2308 for the Shute Library to register for an appointment.

Computer Basics 101, Shute Adult Department. Not familiar with the computer? Learn the basics: how to start up and shut down a computer, perform mouse and keyboard functions, use applications, learn Microsoft Word, navigate the Internet, set up an email account, and more! By appointment only. Please call 617-394-2302 for the Parlin Library and 617-394-2308 for the Shute Library to register.

Shute Children’s

Storytime with Vera. Shute Children’s Room. Thursday, January 25th at 12pm. In English or Portuguese by request. Visit the Shute Library Children’s Room to attend! Suggested ages 2-6.