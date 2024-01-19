News Briefs

Free Tax Prep at the Connolly Center

Income-eligible residents are encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity

Everett, MA – Mayor Carlo DeMaria and the Council on Aging (COA) are pleased to announce the City of Everett has partnered with Action for Boston Community Development, Inc. (ABCD) for free tax preparation services for those who are income eligible.

Tax preparation takes place every Thursday at the Connolly Center (90 Chelsea St.) from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. by appointment only. If you earned less than $64,000 in 2023 and meet the requirements, you may eligible for this program. You must first schedule an appointment with ABCD by calling 781-321-2501.

Before scheduling an appointment, please make sure you gather and are able to bring with you all of the following items that are applicable:

• Valid Government Issued Photo ID.

• Social Security card or Individual Taxpayer ID Letter (ITIN) for you, your dependents and/or your spouse.

• All 1099 forms – 1099G (unemployment), 1099R (pension payments), 1099INT (bank interest), 1099SSA (Social Security), 1099 NEU.

• All W2 forms from all jobs for 2022.

• Proof of health insurance (health insurance cards, 1099-HC, 1095-A, etc.) for taxpayer, spouse, and all dependents (taxpayers who have received or expect to receive health insurance credits need to bring proof of ALL household income).

• Total child care expenses in 2022, and child care provider’s name, address, and Employer Identification Number (EIN) or SSN.

• All 1098T forms (tuition payments), receipts for materials and books and bursar statement.

• Total student loan interest paid (1098E).

• A copy of last year’s tax return.

• Bank issued printed account and routing numbers for direct deposit of your tax refund (for both checking and savings account).

• Proof of ANY deductible out of pocket expenses (annual BWSC, 1098E, charitable receipts, etc.).

• Any mail from the Massachusetts Department of Revenue (DOR).

• Any mail from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

This year’s tax deadline is Monday, April 15, so it is recommended for residents to not wait. For additional information, please contact the Connolly Center at 617-394-2323.