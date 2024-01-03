City Council Honors Outgoing Councilors

The Everett City Council honored its outgoing members during a ceremony Dec. 26 in the Council Chambers.

Ward 5 Councilor Vivian Nguyen, Ward 3 Councilor Darren Costa, Ward 6 Councilor Al Lattanzi, and Councilor-at-Large Richard Dell Isola each delivered farewell remarks and received citations in recognition of their service on the 11-member Council.

Four of the newly elected members of the Everett City Council joined the current members for a photo at the Dec. 26 Council meeting, the last session of 2023. Seated is Ward 1 Councilor Wayne Matewsky. From left, are Ward 6 Councilor- Elect Peter Pietrantonio, Councilor-at-Large Stephanie Smith, Ward 5 Councilor-Elect Robert Van Campen, Ward 3 Councilor Darren Costa, Councilor-at-Large Richard Dell Isola, Ward 6 Councilor Al Lattanzi, Ward 5 Councilor Vivian Nguyen, Ward 2 Councilor Stephanie Martins, Ward 3 Councilor Anthony DiPierro, and Ward 4 Councilor-Elect Holly Garcia.

Councilor-at-Large Irene Cardillo and Ward 4 Councilor Jimmy Tri Le are also completing their service on the Council.

In the absence of Council President Michael Marchese, Ward 1 Councilor Wayne Matewsky presided over the ceremony.

Ward 2 Councilor Stephanie Martins presented the Council citation to Ward 5 Councilor Vivian Nguyen.

“It’s bittersweet, but it’s my honor to recognize Councilor Nguyen,” said Martins. “I want to thank you for stepping up to serve the people of Ward 5 and all of Everett. I want to thank you for bringing fresh ideas, making history as our first Asian woman to ever get elected in the City of Everett. I hope you run again, and I hope more new people are inspired by your journey to also run. So, this is just the beginning. We cannot wait to see all that you will do.”

Nguyen humbly accepted the citation, stating, “Over the last two years, it’s been my honor and privilege to serve as your Ward 5 city councilor. I’m grateful for the opportunities that I’ve had to introduce and facilitate accessibility initiatives that will benefit our community for generations to come. I would like to especially acknowledge and thank our residents, my fellow councillors, city staff, and community partners for not only their trust, but for their roles in making these initiatives happen. While my term is coming to an end, it’s just the beginning of the collective impact that we’ve made together. I hope to you all around, so this not a good-bye. I wish you all a happy new year.”

Councilor-at-Large Stephanie Smith praised Ward 3 Councilor Darren Costa, stating, “I would like to thank Councilor Costa for all his hard work. We served on many of the same committees together. I’ll miss all the help and support that you’ve given to me in looking at the financials and helping with the budget. I’m looking forward to continuing to see you around the neighborhood and continuing to work with you.”

While thanking his colleagues and constituents, Costa said, “I enjoyed the work and I wish nothing but the best for the new members coming on, and nothing but the best for those who have served alongside me and are retiring.”

Ward 1 Councilor Wayne Matewsky made the presentation to Ward 6 Councilor Al Lattanzi, lauding his hard work as a councilor and noting how much he enjoyed serving with him on the Council.

Lattanzi said in prepared remarks, “Tonight is my last meeting as Ward 6 councilor. I want my Council colleagues, my constituents, and my friends throughout the City to know that is has been the honor of my life to sit here in the Council Chamber and serve the residents of Everett.

“Now while may not be on this side of the Chamber every other Monday for the next two years, my advocacy for, and dedication to, the City of Everett and my Ward 6 constituents will not end. I don’t need a title or a city paycheck to show my commitment to the City that I and my family have called home for four generations.

“I want to thank everyone – my family, City staff, elected officials, and the residents of Everett – for making this dream of mine a reality. I wish the new Council-body a very successful and productive legislative session and everybody throughout the City a belated Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays, and a safe and enjoyable New Year.”

Sen. Sal DiDomenico made a special appearance at the meeting to honor Councilor-at-Large Richard Dell Isola on his retirement after 14 years of service in city government.

“He has been a true gentleman,” began DiDomenico. “Rich has been one of my closest friends and a real asset to this community, and we’re going to miss seeing him up here at Council meetings. I know he is going to be involved in this community. I thank him for all he’s done for the City of Everett. His family is a tribute to public service. The Dell Isola family has given so much to this community, and Rich has lived up to that standard as well.”

Councilor Wayne Matewsky lauded Dell Isola’s service and his family’s outstanding legacy of public service in Everett.

“He’s done a wonderful job,” said Matewsky. “He’s been one of the highest votegetters in this community for many years. His family name, his uncle Gilly are legendary in the youth sports of this community, in the Bond Brothers Construction Company, and he himself was an expert on utility issues.”

Dell Isola received a standing ovation from the audience.

“I want to thank my current colleagues for their support and friendship and my past colleagues for their support and friendship also,” said Dell Isola. “You don’t here on your own. You have help. My family, I couldn’t ask for anything better. My father was there from 7 in the morning to eight in night [holding campaign signs], and he just keeps going.

“[Being a councilor] is a tough job, but I love all the years up here. The Dell Isolas, with my uncle combined, served 29 years in these Chambers and I’m proud of that. By Wayne saying I’m a gentleman, that’s a compliment that as funny as it seems, everybody called my uncle the same thing, a gentleman each year that he served.”

Dell Isola concluded by wishing his colleagues good luck in the future. “Thank you for this moment,” he said.