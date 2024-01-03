Appreciation: Former Everett School Committee Member Allen Panarese Dies at 67

Special to the Independent

Family and friends are mourning the loss of Allen Panarese, a lifelong resident who dedicated his life to public service and helping others in the community.

Mr. Panarese, who served on the Everett School Committee for 20 years, died on Dec. 28, 2023, following a courageous battle against cancer. He was 67.

Allen Panarese.

A 1974 graduate of Everett High School, Mr. Panarese was admired across the city. He coached youth football and baseball in Everett and was a strong supporter of Everett High teams. He had a distinguished 44-year career as a respiratory therapist at the Cambridge Health Alliance in Everett.

Mayor Carlo DeMaria paid tribute to Mr. Panarese’s outstanding contributions to the city and in his professional career in the health industry in a post on his Facebook page.

“It is with great sadness that I inform you of the passing of a wonderful and beloved true Everett gentleman, Allen Panarese,” wrote DeMaria. “Allen passed away on Thursday, December 28 after a brave battle with mesothelioma. I ask you to please join me, my wife, Stacy, and our entire family in extending our deepest condolences and heartfelt sympathy to his wife, Carol, his sons, Jonathan and Gregory, and the entire Panarese extended family and friends during this extremely difficult time.

“Allen was truly loved, respected and admired by everyone who knew him. He dedicated his entire life to serving and contributing to the Community of Everett. He surely loved his hometown very much. He was born and raised here and was a 1974 graduate of Everett High School. He lived his entire life in this great city.

He served 20 years on the Everett School Committee, 2 of those years as chairman. He was a member of the School Building Commission during 3 administrations. He served 8 years on the Recreation Commission and coached the Pop Warner Eagles for 24 years. His dedication to his beloved city was complete and very deep to say the least.

Probably his greatest contribution came as the Critical Leader of Respiratory Therapy at Cambridge Health Alliance (CHA) since 1979, where he saved countless lives, not only during the horrific COVID pandemic but for many years before and after. I’ve heard many stories about how he went over and above with not only his patients but the families of the people that he helped, from Everett as well as our many surrounding communities.

If you were lucky enough to know him then you understand the depth of his unwavering dedication to his family, friends, patients and the City he loved so much.

Rest in Peace my friend, you will be sorely missed and will remain forever in our hearts,” concluded Mayor DeMaria.

Sen. Sal DiDomenico praised Mr. Panarese, noting his lifelong dedication to Everett students and the DiDomenico family’s personal friendship with him.

“Allen has been a great friend to my wife Tricia, and our sons and my parents, and he was a great person and friend to so many people in our community,” said DiDomenico. “He did so much for children throughout Everett and was respected by everyone. He was always so humble and generous, and we are going to miss his warm smile. He will be remembered for his love of Everett, and I will always remember how kind he was to my family. This is a tremendous loss for our community, but his legacy will live on through the many lives he touched. We send our deepest condolences to Carol, their children and grandchildren.”

Former city official Michael McLaughlin also reflected on the positive impact that Mr. Panarese had in the community.

“Allen Panarese was truly all that is good about our beautiful city,” said McLaughlin. “Allen gave his entire life to making a positive impact in other people’s lives – that’s what he lived for. If it was at his job at CHA Everett, the sports fields throughout the community, coaching our youth, or the 20 years of service on the Everett School Committee, Allen was always making things better with his gentle approach, his smile, and kind words – which is a lesson we should all learn from.

“The City of Everett and the Everett Public Schools are better off because of Allen Panarese,” said McLaughlin. “His positive impact will be felt in this community for decades. I couldn’t have been more blessed and honored to call him a friend and a man I looked up to both personally and professionally. Everett lost a favorite son. May he rest in peace.”