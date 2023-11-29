News Everett Kiwanis Club Donates Thanksgiving Meals by Independent Staff • November 29, 2023 • 0 Comments The Everett Kiwanis Club recently donated turkeys with all the trimmings (stuffing, corn bread, gravy, green beans, corn, cranberry sauce, dessert, etc.) to help local families in need celebrate Thanksgiving. In total, the Club provided turkeys and provisions for over 150 families! Thank you to the Everett High School Key Club and their advisor, DeAnn Gallagher, for all their efforts to ensure that each donation bag contained every item. Special thanks to the members who were on hand to assist with the project – President Fred Capone, Secretary Matt Alphen, Past President and former Lt. Governor John Mattuchio and Past President Pat Roberto. Thank you Everett Kiwanis!!!