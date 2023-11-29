City Supports Local Biz During Holiday Season: Offers 2 Hours of Free Meter Parking All Month Long in December

Special to the Indepdent

Mayor Carlo DeMaria and the Office of the Parking Clerk are happy to announce two hours of free parking during the holiday season.

From Friday, Dec. 1, through Monday, January 1, all parking meters in the City will allow up to 2 hours of free parking to give residents and customers the opportunity to shop and dine at local businesses. Motorists parked for more than two hours will be subject to a ticket.

The Mayor encourages everyone to consider Everett’s businesses and restaurants first when choosing holiday destinations.

“Small businesses help to drive our economy, and I hope that by providing free two-hour parking in our community, people will shop local,” said Mayor DeMaria. “We all know that each dollar you spend at a small independent business, returns three times more money to a local economy than one spent at a chain, or 50 times more than buying online. That generates a lasting impact in our local economy. I wish you all a Happy Holiday season and don’t forget to shop local!”