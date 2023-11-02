Everett Hosts Second Annual Community Bowl

Special to the Independent

Everett community gathered at Everett Stadium as Everett High School alums competed in a fierce flag football game

Everett, MA – The City of Everett hosted the second annual Community Bowl on Saturday, Oct. 28, at Everett Stadium. Everett High School (EHS) alums from odd and even graduating years competed against each other in a fierce battle for the Community Bowl trophy.

The odd years team and 2023 Community Bowl champions.

Both teams broke through the Community Bowl banner as they ran onto the field.

The odd years came out on top, 25-14, but the real winners were those who chose to attend this fun and free event and enjoyed great food, an amazingly competitive game and community togetherness.

An especially moving moment occurred at halftime where the players and those in attendance remembered some of the former players who are no longer here and were taken at far too young of an age. The families of those former players were presented with framed Everett jerseys that included their name and number on them.

“I want to thank all of the organizations and volunteers that contributed their time and effort to this event,” said Mayor Carlo DeMaria. “I’d also like to give a big shoutout to the Everett High School cheerleaders who performed and cheered throughout the entire event.”

As part of Mayor DeMaria’s Everett for Everyone initiative, the Community Bowl is an opportunity to watch Everett High School alums battle each other in a fun and competitive game of flag football. The goal is to bring the Everett community together to enjoy some flag football and catch up with old friends while making new ones.