City of Everett to Host Veterans Day Ceremony and Luncheon

Special to the Independent

All veterans are encouraged to attend and all are welcome to honor those who served

Everett, MA – Mayor Carlo DeMaria, alongside the City of Everett’s Veterans Services Department, is pleased to announce the City of Everett will be hosting the annual Veterans Day Ceremony and Luncheon on Saturday, November 11, at 10 a.m., at the Connolly Center, 90 Chelsea Street.

A scene from last year’s Veterans Day Ceremony & Luncheon was well-attended by elected officials, veterans and community members. All are welcome to attend this year’s ceremony at the Connolly Center.

Those who have served in any branch of our country’s military are encouraged to attend the ceremony and enjoy a complimentary luncheon afterwards.

“As we enter the season of giving and being thankful, we are grateful for the opportunity to show our appreciation for the men and women who served our country with this annual ceremony and luncheon,” said Mayor DeMaria. “Everyone, whether you served or not, is welcome to join us in honoring and thanking all those who served and sacrificed so much for us all.”

All are welcome to attend this Veterans Day ceremony to honor the men and women who have served our country. For more information, please visit cityofeverett.com/events/veterans-day-2023.