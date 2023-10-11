News In Brief

TALK TIME Hosting Candidates for Everett City Councilor

TALK TIME, an RGB Internet Radio broadcast, will be hosting candidates for Everett City Councilor on Monday, October 16th at 8:00 pm with TALK TIME host, Robert Brown. The candidates will share their platform views and concerns and answer and respond to any questions or comments listeners may have. Listeners can view the show on Facebook or YouTube Live or listen via the free RGB Internet Radio App which can be downloaded from the Apple or Google stores; or on the RGB Internet Radio website (www.rgbinternetradio.com).

City of Everett Offering Holiday Assistance to Low Income Residents

Mayor Carlo DeMaria, along with the Office of Human Services, is pleased to announce the City of Everett will once again be offering the Holiday Assistance Program to low-income Everett residents this holiday season.

Everett residents are encouraged to submit an application in person beginning Monday, Oct. 16, and the deadline to submit an application is Thursday, Nov. 16. Applications will be accepted at either the Connolly Center, 90 Chelsea St., or at Everett City Hall, 484 Broadway, during the following times:

Connolly Center – Mondays: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Tuesdays and Thursdays: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Wednesdays: 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Fridays: 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Everett City Hall – Mondays and Thursdays: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

If you think you will be unable to submit the application during these time frames, additional times may be available by appointment only. Applications will not be taken over the phone.

Before arriving to submit your application, you must have:

• Proof of residence in the City of Everett.

• Income verification.

• Birth certificates for children under the age of 18.

• Please wear a mask.

For more information, please call 617-394-2270 or email Director of Elder Services Dale Palma at [email protected] or Health and Human Services Equity Access Officer Antoinette Octave Blanchard at [email protected].

S.P.I.R.I.T.S. Of New England Ghost Lecture

S.P.I.R.I.T.S. of New England, in co-operation with the Winthrop Improvement & Historical Association (WIHA), will host a fundraiser for the historic Deane Winthrop House. The event will be held on Saturday, October 21st with tours of the House from 6-7pm and a Ghost Lecture in the Barn, 38 Shirley Street, Winthrop, MA at 7pm.

Hear from S.P.I.R.I.T.S. Paranormal Investigators who were featured on television shows such as “Paranormal Survivor”, and “Haunted Case Files” as well as the investigations they have conducted on well-known landmarks such as the USS Constitution, the Mount Washington Hotel, and our own Deane Winthrop House.

The presenters for the evening will be S.P.I.R.I.T.S. Founder and WIHA Board Member, Ellen MacNeil, and S.P.I.R.I.T.S. team member, Jack Kenna. Both investigators have many stories to tell. A seasoned Paranormal Investigator, Ellen has appeared on television on episodes of the “Haunted Case Files” and “A Haunting Season” series.

Jack is a recognized Paranormal Investigator, Speaker, and Author. He has appeared on episodes of “Haunted Hospitals”, “A Haunting”, and “My Worst Nightmare.” Jack has written several books which he can offer for purchase at the Lecture.

Light refreshments will be served. Tickets cost $15 when purchased on Eventbrite or $20 when purchased at the Door. Space in the Barn is limited to only 99 souls so don’t get turned away at the Door!

Please direct any questions about the event to [email protected].

It’ll be a spooktacular evening!