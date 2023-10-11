Everett Public Library Calendar of Events

Parlin Adult and Teens

Yarn Club Parlin Fireplace Room. Tuesday, October 17th at 7pm. Come chit chat and stitch! Bring your crocheting, knitting, or any other yarn craft and sit and socialize with other members of the crafting community. Recommended for ages 14-109!

Author Event with Professor Daniel Gagnon, Parlin Meeting Room. Wednesday, October 18th at 7:00 pm. Professor Gagnon presents A Salem Witch: The Trial, Execution, and Exoneration of Rebecca Nurse, giving the first full account of Nurse’s life, recreating seventeenth-century Salem, challenging previous interpretations of Nurse’s life and the 1692 witch hunt. Coffee and pastries are provided by The Friends of the Everett Public Libraries.

Connolly Center Book Group, Connolly Center Meeting Room. Thursday, October 19th at 12pm. We’ll discuss Jodi Picoult’s Wish You Were Here. Isolated in the Galápagos during the pandemic, a young woman wonders if she too will evolve into someone completely different.(Amazon) See Kathleen for copies on her twice monthly visits, or call the Parlin (617) 394 2300 or Shute (617) 394 2308 libraries.

Parlin Childrens

Combat Robotics. Parlin Meeting Room. Monday, October 16th from 3:30-5:30pm. Build a robot, engage in friendly combat, and build some more! Presented by Guild Hall. Registration required, participants must be ages 8 and up.

Storytime with Vera. Parlin Children’s Room. Tuesday, October 17th at 12pm. In English or Portuguese by request. Visit the Parlin Library Children’s Room to attend! Suggested ages 2-6.

Chess Club Parlin Fireplace Room. Wednesday, October 18th from 3-5pm. Play, learn, and practice chess! All ages and skill levels are welcome. Call 617-394-2300 with any questions. No registration required.

Puppet Story Time, Parlin Meeting Room. Thursday, October 19th at 10:30am. Through Me To You Puppetry invites you to join Newton and the gang for Puppet Story Time! Newton and his puppet friends take turns reading stories and singing songs with the kids. At the end of the 30 minute show, the kids are invited to say hi to Newton and give him a high-five. They can even stay after the show to play with some of Newton’s puppets during a hands-on Puppet Free Play session! Register for the storytime online today at bit.ly/EVECal

Friday Family Movie Night! Parlin Meeting Room. Friday, October 20th at 3 pm. Break out the popcorn! Come and watch Casper with your friends and family.

Shute Adult and Teens

Wingmasters: The World of Owls, Shute Meeting Room. Tuesday, October 17th at 5:30pm. Join us at the Shute Memorial Library for a program that will teach you the history of owls. You will learn a wealth of fact and folklore about these masters of the night explaining the natural and unnatural history of owls. A variety of live North American owls provides the focus of this presentation. This program is only available for ages 6 and up. Please do not bring children younger than 6 years of age. Registration is required for all individuals.

Resume Writing, Shute Adult Department. Do you need help sprucing up an old resume or creating a new one? Sign up for a thirty minute session at both the Parlin and Shute Libraries. By appointment only. Please call 617-394-2302 for the Parlin Library and 617-394-2308 for the Shute Library to register for an appointment.

Computer Basics 101, Shute Adult Department. Not familiar with the computer? Learn the basics: how to start up and shut down a computer, perform mouse and keyboard functions, use applications, learn Microsoft Word, navigate the Internet, set up an email account, and more! By appointment only. Please call 617-394-2302 for the Parlin Library and 617-394-2308 for the Shute Library to register.