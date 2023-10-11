Everett High Football Cruises Past Revere High, 48–6

The Everett High football team took another strong step toward a Greater Boston League title with a 48-6 victory over Revere Friday at Harry Della Russo Stadium.

Damien Lackland rushed for 133 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries to lead Everett’s powerful offense. Lackland had TD runs of 1 yard and 52 yards.

Junior Aurelio turns the corner for a big gain for the Tide.

Quarterback Carlos Rodriguez was a perfect 8-of-8 for 146 yards, connecting with Jayden Prophete for a 22-yard touchdown pass on the Tide’s opening possession and Domenic Papa for a 25-yard touchdown pass. Rodriguez also rushed for a 3-yard touchdown.

Prophete had three receptions for 63 yards. Jaysaun Coggins had three catches for 31 yards, while Elijah Lassiter had one reception for 27 yards.

Jeremiah Clark (8 yards) and Manny Santiago (1 yard) rushed for touchdowns as the Tide improved to 3-0 in the GBL, 4-1 overall.

Boston College-bound star Christian Zamor saw double coverage in the passing game.

“It was quiet night offensively for Christian, but teams are starting to double-cover him, which is fine,” said, Everett head football coach Justin Flores. “He had a great game on defense, but we’re still going to get him the ball on offense a little bit more, even though teams are going to double-cover him.”

Placekicker Adoni Santos booted five PATs while Luca Da Silva had the final PAT of the game.

Coach Justin Flores rested his starters in the second half.

“We were able to jump out quickly and get our reserves some playing time, which is good to see,” said Flores.

Everett is ranked seventh in the Boston Globe Top 20 Poll. The Tide are currently No. 16 in the Division 1 Power Rankings.

Everett hosts Medford (3-2, 2-1 GBL) Friday at 6 p.m. The Mustangs defeated Somerville, 20-0, last Thursday night.