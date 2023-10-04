On the Campaign Trail: Sarnie Announces Her Candidacy for School Committee At Large

Cynthia Sarnie announced her candidacy for School Committee At Large. The following is her statement:

My name is Cynthia Sarnie and I am asking for one of your 3 votes on Nov. 7 for School Committee At Large. I am running for School Committee at Large, because I want to make a real difference in the lives of our students and the future of our schools. I have served for the city government for over 15 years. I care about the city including our children and residents of our community. I want to take a moment to share a bit more about myself. I believe that my experiences, my dedication, and my passion make me a strong candidate for this important role. I lost both my parents by the age of 16. When I was junior in high school my teachers and guidance counselors help me through the toughest years of my life. This experience has helped me recognize the importance of teachers and the education community.

I have witnessed the incredible potential that our school holds. I have seen the amazing talent and creativity of our students and the hard work and dedication of our teachers and staff. I am a firm believer in open communication and collaboration. If elected, I promise to be a voice for all students and teachers and a bridge between our school’s administration and its students. I will actively seek out your ideas, concerns, and feedback to ensure that our school committee decisions truly reflect the desires of our community. I envision a future where every child, regardless of their background has access to a high quality education that equips them with the skills and knowledge and confidence to pursue their dreams. I believe in fostering an environment where teachers are supported and empowered to excel in their vital roles.

I am committed to ensuring that our schools are safe.

If elected to the school committee, my vision for our school is simple yet powerful. I envision a school where every student feels valued, empowered, and motivated to achieve their full potential. To turn this vision into reality, I propose the following:

Enhanced Communication: I will work to improve communication between students, teachers, parents, and the school committee. We can achieve this through regular open forums, suggestion boxes, and online platforms that facilitate dialogue and transparency.

Student Welfare and Mental Health: I will advocate for increased support for students’ mental health and well-being. Our mental health is just as important as our academic success, and I want to ensure that resources are available for those who need them.

Diversity and Inclusivity: I am committed to fostering an inclusive and diverse environment where every student feels respected and heard, regardless of their background, ethnicity, or beliefs.

Together, we can create a brighter, more inclusive, and more exciting future for our school and students

I humbly ask for your support and your vote in the upcoming election Nov. 7.