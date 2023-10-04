Justin Time! Coach Flores, Tide Engineer Brilliant, Last Second Drive To Beat BC High, 35–34

Everett High quarterback Carlos Rodriguez completed a fade pass to 6-foot-5-inch receiver Jaysaun Coggins in the corner of the end zone with three seconds left to tie the game and placekicker Adoni Santos booted the PAT to give the Tide a thrilling 35-34 victory over BC High Friday night at Everett Veterans Memorial Stadium.

The final drive – along with the entire game-long offensive package – highlighted a brilliant collection of plays called by Coach Justin Flores and his staff, allowing Everett to storm 65 yards to the end zone in the final minute of play.

VICTORY RIDE: Seajae Gaskill (78) hoists Jaysaun Coggins in celebration after Coggins caught a touchdown passes with four seconds left on the clock to bring Everett into a tie with BC High. Adoni Santos then kicked the point-after-touchdown to give Everett the thrilling come-from-behind win.

ON THE MARK: Adoni Santos follows through on a third-quarter point-after-touchdown that put Everett ahead 15-14. Later in the night Santos would kick the game winner to produce the final 35-34 Everett win over BC High Friday night at Memorial Stadium.

One of the best play calls resulted in a 30-yard run by Damian Lackland to the BC High 9-yard line that set up the game-tying score. Lackland wisely chose to head out of bounds on the play to stop the clock.

“Jaysaun’s touchdown, Adoni’s kick were big, but we wouldn’t have been there without that run by Damien, and for him to step out of bounds – that allowed us to do another run [by Lackland] and at that point we used a timeout,” said Flores. “We had a good plan and we executed it, which is even better.”

Another play that was brilliantly executed was a double pass from Carlos Rodriguez to Jayden Prophete, who threw a strike to Christian Zamor for a 42-yard touchdown.

“We executed that play well in the first game versus Xaverian,” said Flores. “I like to have changeups here and there with some of the trick stuff, and up at UMaine, we had one of those plays in our back pocket when we needed it. That play changed the momentum for us.”

Flores said a key to the victory was the outstanding blocking by the offensive line, which has not yielded a sack this season.

“Seajae Gaskill (left tackle), Fabrice Michaud (left guard), Carlos Cornejo (center), Chris Ruiz (right guard), and Marvins Desruisseaux (right tackle) – they did a great job,” lauded Flores.

The scintillating win over a 3-0 BC High team out of the tough Catholic Conference, before a large Homecoming crowd, reaffirmed Everett’s status as one of the premier football programs in Massachusetts and re-established the Tide as a contender for the Division 1 state championship.

Everett (3-1), No. 6-ranked in the state, will play Revere (0-4) Friday at 6 p.m. at Harry Della Russo Stadium.

LaMonica Excels on Both Sides of the Football

Matt LaMonica may not be getting the prime-time recognition, but his work is not going unnoticed by new head football coach Justin Flores.

LaMonica is playing defensive end and linebacker, while also seeing action as a running back, and a little bit at fullback.

“Matt played well on both sides of the ball,” credited Flores. “He came in to spare Damien [Lackland] on offense and then on defense, he’s just a tough, hard-nosed player and a solid kid who’s consistently setting the edge and racing to the football.”

LaMonica understood the magnitude of the victory and its place in the annals of Everett High football.

“It was a great game,” said LaMonica. “We worked hard all week, and we prepared like it was a playoff game. This is definitely the biggest win we’ve had on Homecoming. This was a real challenge against a very good BC High team to show that we’re a Super Bowl championship-contending team this year. This was a statement game. We were the underdogs, and we just came out here and beat them.”

McKenzie Makes a Big Contribution

Shane McKenzie played an outstanding game on defense for the Tide. McKenzie pressured the BC High quarterback and, of course, was the long snapper on the game-winning kick by Adoni Santos.

Jaysaun Coggins Makes The Catch

Jaysaun Coggins’ main sport may be basketball, but don’t tell that to the BC High secondary.

Coggins used his wealth of height (he’s 6-feet-5 and weighs 200 pounds) and athletic talent to make a superb catch in the end zone that tied the Everett-BC game at 34-34 with three seconds remaining.

“When the coach [Justin Flores] called the fade-ball play and I knew the ball was going to come to me, I felt confident,” said Coggins. “I believed that my quarterback [Carlos Rodriguez] could make that pass to me. It was a perfect throw. I thought there was a mismatch with my defender, and I just went and got it.”

Coggins said the victory over BC High has re-energized the team.

“We were the underdogs in this game, and I think we’ve opened some eyes with this win,” said Coggins, who missed last season with a knee injury. “I’m in a great environment with my teammates, and I feel great to be back.”

Prophete Throws a Touchdown Pass to Zamor

Jayden Prophete rushed for 180 yards in Everett’s 35-34 victory over BC High, but fans will remember his double-pass connection to Christian Zamor for a long time.

Prophete received a lateral from quarterback Carlos Rodriguez and found a streaking and wide-open Christian Zamor, who caught the football for a touchdown and a 21-20 lead.

“That’s something we practiced all week,” said Prophete. “It’s not the first time we used it. We used it against Xaverian as well. I’m just glad we went out there and executed it.”

Zamor, who is having an excellent season and is an early candidate for Massachusetts Gatorade Player of the Year, said of his “trick” pass reception, “It’s actually interesting, because in practice our safety wasn’t biting on the double pass as much. But in the game, I saw the safety break for the screen, and it was just wide open, and I ran, and I trusted the pass would be there. This is one of the best games that I’ve had not only as a player, but as a team. We fought literally to the end, and I’m very happy that we came out a winner.”

Zamor said the play-calling was excellent throughout the game. “I think our coach is very confident. He knows what he’s doing, and he understands what the other team is trying to do, and we just execute,” said Zamor.

Prophete felt his team could overtake BC High in the final 1:12 on the clock after the Eagles had taken a 34-28 lead.

“The moment they scored, I knew they left too much time on the clock for us,” related Prophete. “I believed that our offense could go down the field and score. It was a matter of making some plays and getting the football into our athletes’ hands. I would say this victory was the most fun of my career.”

Prophete’s speed helped draw a key pass interference penalty by BC High on the final drive. His skill on the field as a running back, receiver, and safety has caught the attention of college football programs. A senior, Prophete reported that he has received a scholarship offer from Bentley University in Waltham.