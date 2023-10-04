City to Host Annual Community Bowl

Special to the Independent

Mayor Carlo DeMaria is pleased to announce the City of Everett will host the second annual Community Bowl on Saturday, Oct. 21, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., at Everett Veterans Memorial Stadium, Cabot Street.

As part of Mayor DeMaria’s Everett for Everyone initiative, all are welcome to watch Everett High School alums battle each other in a fun and competitive game of flag football. The goal is to bring the Everett community together to enjoy some flag football and catch up with old friends while making new ones.

The event will have free admission for all who plan to attend. Families are invited to arrive early for a chance for kids to participate in a skills and drills session with professional women’s football team the Boston Renegades from the Women’s Football Alliance (WFA).

The two competing teams will be comprised of Everett High School (EHS) graduates from different graduation years split into an “Odd Years” team and an “Even Years” team. Some participants will include players who played in the championship seasons 2001, 2002 and 2003, which are known as the “three-peat” years. This is the time period when EHS football won the championship three years in a row.

The City is still seeking more players to participate in the event. If you graduated from Everett High School and are interested in participating, please email Simone Holyfield at [email protected] stating your interest and to learn more information.

“Sports are a great way to bring members of the community together, and that’s what our goal is with the Community Bowl,” said Mayor DeMaria. “We’re inviting EHS alums from any graduating year to participate in this event that is a great opportunity for old friends to reunite as well as make new ones while playing flag football. All are welcome to attend, even if you’re not interested in playing.”

The game is set to kick off at 1:30 p.m. For more information, please visit cityofeverett.com/events/community-bowl-2023.