Everett to Host Hazardous Waste Day

Mayor Carlo DeMaria is pleased to announce the City of Everett will host a Hazardous Waste Day for residents to dispose of hazardous materials on Saturday, Sept. 30, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Rivergreen Park parking lot, 1 Rivergreen Drive. Please be prepared to show proof of residency because it is required to participate and will be checked on site.

The City will be partnering with Trident Environmental Group, a specialty waste company, to help dispose the hazardous items collected.

“Properly disposing hazardous waste items is essential to keeping our environment clean,” said Mayor DeMaria. “The City of Everett is committed to maintaining a clean community, and by partnering with Trident Environmental Group, we can ensure that these items will be properly disposed.”

Items that will be accepted for disposal are as follows:

• General Household Materials: Acids (Corrosives), Aerosol Cans, Art Supplies, Batteries, Chemistry Set Chemicals, Fiberglass Resins, Furniture, Floor, Metal Polishes & Strippers (For Furniture, Floors, etc.), Hobby Supplies (Rubber Cement, Airplane Glue, etc.), Moth Balls/Crystals, Oil Paint & Paint Thinners, Varnish, Stain and Shellac (No Latex Paint Allowed), Paint Strippers, Photography Chemicals, Rug and Upholstery Cleaners, Solvent Adhesives, Turpentine & Other Paint Solvents, Wood Preservatives, Fluorescent Light Bulbs.

• Lawn and Garden Materials: Flammable Liquids/Gasoline, Flea & Tick Powders, Fire Starters, Fungicides, Herbicides, Insecticides, No-Pest Strips, Pesticides, Poisons, Pool Chemicals, SMALL Propane Tanks (For Portable Grills and Camping).

• Bathroom Products: Hair Dye, Nail Polish Remover, Toilet Cleaners.

• Laundry Materials: Brighteners, Chlorine Bleach, Spot Removers, Spray Starch, Whiteners.

• Kitchen Materials: Drain Cleaners, Lighter Fluids, Oven Cleaners.

• Automotive Products: Antifreeze, Batteries (Auto, Motorcycles, etc.), Brake Fluid, Carburetor Cleaner, Radiator Flush, Solvents and Degreasers, Tire Cleaners, Transmission Fluid, Waste Fuels (Gasoline, Kerosene, etc.).

Items that will not be accepted for disposal are as follows:

• Appliances, Ammunition, Fireworks, Explosives, Gunpowder, Unknown Cylinders, etc., Asbestos, Commercial Hazardous Waste, Electronics, Gas Cylinders (Other than Propane), Metal tanks, Other than Propane (e.g. Freon, Helium, Acetylene), Hypodermic Needles and Medical Sharps, Prescription Medications, PCBs, Radioactive Materials, Smoke Detectors, Tires and Latex Paint.*

*Latex paint containers can be filled with kitty litter and disposed in your regular trash.