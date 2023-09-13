News in Brief

Wayne Newton A Guest at Encore Boston Harbor Resort

Legendary singer Wayne Newton stayed at the Encore Boston Harbor Resort over the weekend.

Newton was in town to perform at The Italian Feast of Saints Cosmas and Damian Saturday night in Cambridge.

Newton is known as “Mr. Las Vegas” for being one of the most prolific performers in the entertainment capital of the world, so it came as no surprise that Newton chose the luxurious, five-star Encore Boston Harbor Resort for his hotel accommodations, enjoying a taste of Las Vegas during his stay in Everett.

Nick Zaino Presents 100 Years of Boston Comedy at the Everett Public Libraries

The Everett Public Libraries are pleased to announce a presentation from Veteran arts journalist Nick Zaino. He’ll be exploring Boston’s long history of comedy, from vaudeville to YouTube, highlighting some of the personalities that have defined laughter in America for 100 years.

This program is funded by the Everett Cultural Council and will take place at the Parlin Memorial Library on Thursday, September 21, at 7pm.