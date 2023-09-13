Everett Public Library Calendar of Events

Parlin Adult and Teens

Yarn Club Parlin Fireplace Room. Tuesday, September 19th at 7pm. Come chit chat and stitch! Bring your crocheting, knitting, or any other yarn craft and sit and socialize with other members of the crafting community. Recommended for ages 14-109!

Board Game Afternoons Parlin Fireplace Room. Thursday, September 21st from 3-5pm. Join us for an afternoon of board game fun at the library! Play your favorite classic games with friends, family, and fellow board game enthusiasts. No need to bring your own games—we have plenty to choose from. Join us to learn new games and enjoy friendly competition.

100 Years of Boston Comedy Parlin Meeting Room. Thursday, September 21st at 7pm. Veteran arts journalist Nick Zaino explores Boston’s long history of comedy, from vaudeville to YouTube, highlighting some of the personalities that have defined laughter in America for 100 years. This program is funded by the Everett Cultural Council.

Parlin Childrens

Lego Club. Parlin Children’s Room. Monday, September 18th from 3-5pm. Attention all Lego lovers: Lego Club is back at the Parlin Memorial Library! Come to the Children’s Room after school on Mondays for some free-building lego fun. Open to all ages. Children under 6 years old must be accompanied by an adult. No registration required.

Storytime and Singalong with Karen, Parlin Children’s Room. Wednesday, September 20th at 10am. Join us for a fun-filled morning of singing and storytelling with Karen! Suggested ages 0-6.

Python I: Beginner Class, Parlin Meeting Room. Wednesday, September 20th at 4:30pm. Learn the basics of Python programming with classes at the Parlin Library. By signing up, you get to attend all 6 classes over the course of 4 weeks. You can bring your own device, or we will provide one for you! This program is appropriate for ages 9-13, or grade levels 4th-8th. Spots are limited, so register online today at bit.ly/EVECal

Puppet Story Time, Parlin Meeting Room. Thursday, September 21st at 10:30am. Through Me To You Puppetry invites you to join Newton and the gang for Puppet Story Time! Newton and his puppet friends take turns reading stories and singing songs with the kids. At the end of the 30 minute show, the kids are invited to say hi to Newton and give him a high-five. They can even stay after the show to play with some of Newton’s puppets during a hands-on Puppet Free Play session! Register for the storytime online today at bit.ly/EVECal

Friday Family Movie Night! Parlin Meeting Room. Friday, September 22nd at 3 pm. Break out the popcorn! Come and watch Monsters University with your friends and family.

Shute Adult and Teens

Resume Writing, Shute Adult Department. Do you need help sprucing up an old resume or creating a new one? Sign up for a thirty minute session at both the Parlin and Shute Libraries. By appointment only. Please call 617-394-2302 for the Parlin Library and 617-394-2308 for the Shute Library to register for an appointment.

Computer Basics 101, Shute Adult Department. Not familiar with the computer? Learn the basics: how to start up and shut down a computer, perform mouse and keyboard functions, use applications, learn Microsoft Word, navigate the Internet, set up an email account, and more! By appointment only. Please call 617-394-2302 for the Parlin Library and 617-394-2308 for the Shute Library to register.