Everett Little League Raises Money for Jimmy Fund

Everett Little League finished as one of the top fundraisers for the Jimmy Fund among all youth baseball organizations in Massachusetts.

Everett’s 12-year-old team raised $10,078 to place second in fundraising in the state. Everett’s 11-year-old team raised $8,214 to place sixth in the state.

Graduating 12-year-old player Nicky Savi was the top individual fundraiser in Massachusetts, raising $5,500. James Striker of Everett’s 11-year-old team was the eighth-highest fundraiser in Massachusetts.

Funds raised for the Jimmy Fund go to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute.

“We take Jimmy Fund fundraising serious in Everett and are very proud of our teams as we continue to be the top fundraising city in the state year after year,” said Everett Little League President Brian Savi.

