DeMaria Announces Craft Fair at the Connolly Center: Interested Vendors Still Being Sought

Special to the Independent

Mayor Carlo DeMaria is pleased to announce the Council on Aging (COA) has planned a craft fair for Saturday, Nov. 8, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Connolly Center, 90 Chelsea Street.

All are welcome to browse a variety of handmade crafts to purchase from participating vendors. The COA is still looking for vendors that are interested in participating in this event.

For more information or if you are a vendor looking to participate, please see Cathi at the Connolly Center or dial 617-394-2270 to be connected to the Connolly Center.