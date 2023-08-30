On the Campaign Trail: Stephanie Martins Endorsed by the Massachusetts Nurses Association

Stephanie Martins was endorsed by the Massachusetts Nurses Association (MNA) for her re-election campaign. The MNA represents over 20,000 Nurses and

Health Care Professionals in the Commonwealth.

“I am proud to receive the endorsement of the Massachusetts Nurses Association,” said Martins in accepting the endorsement. “Whether it was walking the picket line with our hospital workers, or bringing food, messages of encouragement, and masks during COVID, I have been there for our nurses in Everett and beyond. They can continue to count on my advocacy and support in my next term.”

