News in Brief

City Offices Closed Monday, Sept. 4 as Everett Observes Labor Day

Trash will be delayed by one day.

City offices will be closed to the public on Monday, Sept. 4, as Everett observes the Labor Day holiday. City offices will re-open on Tuesday, Sept. 5, and City Hall will have extended hours for residents (8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.).

Observed the first Monday in September, Labor Day is an annual celebration of the social and economic achievements of American workers.

Monday’s observance will delay trash, recycling and yard waste pickup by one day. Please place your trash and recycling barrels and yard waste neatly on the sidewalk on the day after your regularly scheduled pickup for this week only.

If you have any questions, please call our Constituent Services Department by dialing 311 or 617-394-2270.

Spectacular Bridges Grace Stamps

The U.S. Postal Service issued four new Presorted First-Class Mail stamps featuring striking photographs of bridges. The structures range from modern to historic, pedestrian to car-carrying, and all are important landmarks in their communities.

The Bridges stamps are intended for business mail users and are sold in self-adhesive coils of 3,000 and 10,000. Use of these stamps requires a special permit and a minimum quantity of 500 letters.

The stamp art features four bridges completed between 1938 and 2022: the multi-span steel through arch Arrigoni Bridge connecting the Connecticut municipalities of Middletown and Portland; the S-curved cable-stayed Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge between Council Bluffs, IA, and Omaha, NE; the steel truss Skydance Bridge topped by a public sculpture in Oklahoma City; and the basket-handle twin arch Iowa-Illinois Memorial Bridge connecting Bettendorf, IA, and Moline, IL.

Bridges are among the oldest structures created by humans. In ancient times, simple slabs of stone spanned slow moving rivers. And in modern times, concrete and steel are used to cover vast distances. While the materials and designs have evolved from utilitarian structures to engineering marvels, bridges remain integral parts of American life, with over 600,000 bridges in the United States. The construction of bridges is a way to reinvigorate communities economically as well as create landmarks of regional pride. Many modern bridges are designed for use by cyclists and pedestrians as well as motorists, capturing the imagination of human possibility.

Whether simply improving transit or vibrantly lighting the night with color-changing light displays, bridges remain vital connectors drawing together people, cities and the nation.

Ethel Kessler, an art director for USPS, used existing photographs to design these stamps.

Suicide Prevention Awareness Month

September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, a crucial time to raise awareness, remove stigmas, and provide education about suicide. Having conversations about suicide is important because it reduces the stigma associated with the topic. By allowing for more open and honest communication, individuals with suicidal ideations can feel more empowered to seek help and are less likely to feel alone. Currently, suicide is the 11th leading cause of death in the United States. For ages 10-44, suicide is the second leading cause of death.

Anyone can participate in Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. There are activities that individuals, schools, offices, churches, and all types of organizations can conduct to bring awareness to suicide prevention.

Visit www.jasonfoundation.com to download our Suicide Prevention Awareness Month Informational Packet. Look for Suicide Prevention Month under the How to Get Involved tab. Within the packet, there are ideas on how businesses, schools, religious institutions, athletic organizations, and even your family can become involved in spreading the message of suicide prevention.

Also, on the Suicide Prevention Month page you can click on #IWONTBESILENT to learn about The Jason Foundation’s campaign to reach as many citizens as possible with the positive message that suicide is preventable and enable those citizens to reach out for help for their loved ones and friends. You can download signs, brochures, flyers, and stickers to display. There is even a user guide to help you plan for the month-long campaign.

The Jason Foundation believes that education is the key to prevention. Our nation should be familiar with the warning signs associated with suicide, suicide facts and statistics, and how to find help for those at risk. Suicide can be preventable. Together, we can save lives. You may even save your co-worker, friend, neighbor’s child, a relative, or even your son or daughter. Are you up for the challenge?

Post Office will be Closed to Celebrate Labor Day

Postal Service employees across the commonwealth will celebrate Labor Day as all Post Offices will be closed on Monday, September 4, 2023. There will be no delivery of mail on the Labor Day, with the exception of guaranteed overnight parcels. Full retail and delivery services will resume on Tuesday, September 5, 2023.

As we celebrate our nation’s labor force, if you’re considering a new career or looking for work visit www.usps.com/careers and you can search, by state, for available jobs near you. As the Postal Service’s Delivering for America Plan transforms USPS into the premier shipping provider in the nation, we need your help moving the nations mail and are currently hiring for positions in your area.

Lyric Stage Boston Presents Assassins Production

A highly anticipated production of Stephen Sondheim’s Assassins opens Lyric Stage Boston’s 2023/24 season with an astonishing cast of Boston area artists performing this electrifying theatrical gem with Direction by Courtney O’Connor, Music Direction by Dan Rodriguez, and Choreography by Ilyse Robbins.

With the American dream out of reach, nine of the most notorious figures in our nation’s history ignite a chain of monumental nightmares. The white picket fence is set on fire in Stephen Sondheim and John Weidman’s tragically funny and unnerving musical which peers inside the shattered minds of presidential assassins (both successful and failed) from John Wilkes Booth to John Hinckley, Jr. This gallery of historical misfits jolts us into their blurry points of view with unapologetic humor, fiery anthems, carefree tunes, and unbridled energy that boldly blurs the lines between ambition and madness.

Director Courtney O’Connor says, “Stephen Sondheim’s dark masterpiece speaks perhaps even more to audiences today than when it was written over 30 years ago. In a divided country where people are screaming to be heard, it is a prescient reminder that the past can also be a roadmap of the future. I look forward to working with the brilliant Dan Rodriguez and this incredibly talented company of artists to share this deeply complex and complicated American story.”

Performances begin Friday, September 15, and run through Sunday, October 15.

History of the Lyric Stage Company of Boston

Founded in 1974 and in residence at 140 Clarendon Street since 1991, Lyric Stage Company is Boston’s longest-serving resident theater company. Its mission is to produce and present live theater in Greater Boston with an intimate approach that promotes inclusivity and connection. The Lyric Stage leads an effort to integrate live theater and theater education into the lives of all residents of greater Boston.

Lyric Stage and Beacon Communities, LLC, the owners of 140 Clarendon Street, have agreed that the building will be Lyric Stage’s “forever” home, ensuring that the theater will remain a vital and essential part of the cultural fabric of the city.

In partnership with Beacon Communities, LLC, Lyric Stage will continue its commitment to improving the lives of Bostonians alongside a partner who shares those same values. With the partnership of Pine Street Inn, 111 of the units in the building will become supportive housing for people exiting homelessness. The combined energy of Beacon’s supportive services alongside one of the city’s cultural gems makes 140 Clarendon a paragon of two institutions coming together to make the city a better place for its residents.