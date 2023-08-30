Flores Announces Captains of the Everett High School Football Team for 2023 Season

Everett High School head football coach Justin Flores has announced that five seniors have been elected captains of the 2023 team.

The new leaders of the Crimson Tide are Aidan Duclos, Christian Zamor, Jayden Prophete, Pedro Rodriguez, and Domenic Papa.

“We’re very pleased with the selections for captains that will be leading our team this season,” said Flores, who is beginning his first season as head coach.

Flores reported that 75 players – an excellent turnout – are participating in pre-season practices.

Everett Plays Peabody in Scrimmage Friday

The Crimson Tide will travel to Peabody for a scrimmage Friday at 4 p.m. Everett was set to host Mansfield Tuesday at Della Russo Stadium.

Everett, who is ranked No. 11 in the Boston Globe preseason Top 20 poll, will play No. 3-ranked Xaverian in the regular season opener Friday, Sept. 8 at the Hawk Bowl in Westwood.

“They have a really good quarterback and wide receivers,” said Flores. “We’ll have our hands full. It will be a good challenge to start the season.”

Rodriguez Gets Nod at QB

Carlos Rodriguez, a junior, is the likely starting quarterback for Everett. Matt LaMonica and Damien Lackland lead a deep field of running backs.

BC-bound Christian Zamor will be a two-way starter at linebacker and wide receiver. Safety Jayden Prophete headlines a strong contingent of defensive backs.

New Coaches Named to Staff

Flores has welcomed some new coaches to his Everett staff. Holvin Pena will be the assistant head coach and quarterbacks coach. Oscar Flores will be the new receivers coach. Chuck Leo, a prominent Everett youth football coach and the father of former Globe Player of the Year Gennaro Leo, will be the freshman head coach and a varsity assistant. Bobby Goss has also joined the staff in an assistant coach’s role.