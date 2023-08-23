News Everett Little League Holds Awards Day by Independent Staff • August 23, 2023 • 0 Comments Everett Little League completed a very successful 2023 season with awards day programs for players in all divisions of the league last Saturday at Sacramone Park. Shown are the Everett Little League Major Division White Sox players and coaches are pictured with their championship trophy. Front row, from left, are Brayden Sanchez, Evan Countie, Thai Spencer, Luis Quintanilla, and Jayden Groux. Back row, from left, are coach Joe Young, Alex Bobocea, Nick Young, Carlos Gutierrez, Caden Foley, and coach Christian Foley.