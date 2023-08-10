City Hosts Smokin’ Joe and The Henchmen at Concert in the Park Summer Series

The City of Everett hosted the third Concert in the Park featuring Smokin’ Joe and The Henchmen on Thursday, August 3, 2023, at Wehner Park.

The Everett community gathered to listen to live music in front of the gazebo at Wehner Park. Attendees of all ages enjoyed and even danced to the music. The largest crowd of the season was treated to free popcorn, slush and refreshments to go along with the entertainment.

Mayor Carlo DeMaria would like to thank everyone who participated in the event. All are invited to join us for the final concert featuring Biagio & Major with Everett’s own Maria Guanci on Thursday, August 17, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., at Wehner Park located at the intersection of Broadway and Lynn Street.

The Concerts in the Park seek to bring friends, family and neighbors together to enjoy live music and have a fun time together as a community. This concert was the third in a series that is ongoing throughout the months of July and August.

If you would like to know about all the upcoming events we have planned, please visit cityofeverett.com/calendar/category/events/list. You can also follow our social media pages on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Facebook: /cityofeverettma and /mayordemaria. Instagram: @cityofeverettma and @mayorcarlodemaria. Twitter: @Mayor_DeMaria. All are welcome to join us for the many exciting events we have planned.