Crimson Tide Pop Warner begins season at Sacramone

While organizations in next-door Revere and nearby West Lynn have left Pop Warner for a new football league (AYF), Everett remains a national model of excellence for Pop Warner football and cheerleading.

Always a contender for state and national titles at every age level, the Crimson Tide Pop Warner organization has welcomed more than 210 football players and cheerleaders to preseason practices at Sacramone Park.

One of the contributing factors to the program’s success has been a stability in leadership. Crimson Tide President Brian Dimond, 51, is in his 31st season with Pop Warner football and cheerleading, serving with the Everett Eagles before their merger with the Everett Huskies that created the current Everett Crimson Tide Pop Warner. Other stalwarts such as Lisa Sylvester, Mark Sylvester, Patti Scalessse, Diane Groux, and the ubiquitous George Castiello have helped lead the Crimson Tide to the top of the Pop Warner universe.

The coaching at every level has been top-notch. Peter Forte Sr., the Bill Belichick of Pop Warner football, brings decades of exceptional coaching experience each day to practice. Players under Mr. Forte’s tutelage will leave with not only a complete knowledge of football, but more importantly, lessons about how hard work and teamwork translate into victories on the field and in life.

Dimond, who played high school football at Malden Catholic and graduated in 1990 with boxing champion Dana Rosenblatt and NHL hockey legend Keith Tkachuk, said he’s excited about the new campaign.

“We’re very excited about the new year, new ventures, our new league (Northeast Mass.), new faces, and the presence of our long-time board members,” said Dimond.

Asked how Crimson Tide Pop Warner still maintains its prime-time status among youth football and cheerleading programs in the region, Dimond said, “I think it’s the coaches. We have great and energetic coaches that care about the kids. It’s good to see the kids in Everett are still out here doing their best.”

Dimond said he is very happy with Everett’s participation in Pop Warner as other organizations have moved on to American Youth Football and Cheer.

“I like Pop Warner over the AYF,” said Dimond. “I feel it has a little more structure and guidance for the kids.”

Fundraiser set for Aug. 26

Everett Crimson Tide Pop Warner will be holding a Cornhole Tournament on Saturday, Aug. 26 at 12:30 p.m. at Sacramone Park. Teams may register at Scoreholio.com. The entry fee is $60 per team.

There will be food, cash prizes, and raffle drawings.