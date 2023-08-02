Ward 6 Council Race Heats Up: Incumbent Al Lattanzi Seeks Re-Election

Ward 6 Councilor Al Lattanzi has begun his campaign for re-election.

Lattanzi, who was first elected in November, 2021, takes pride in the 100 percent attendance record he has maintained during his term in office. “One hundred percent attendance – I’ve never missed a meeting or a committee hearing,” said Lattanzi.

Al Lattanzi.

Lattanzi has been a highly visible presence at events citywide, supporting numerous local organizations. Most recently he attended the Zion Church Ministries Block Party this past Saturday.

He is proud of his family’s long history in the city. “My family has lived in Everett dating back 150 years,” said Lattanzi.

In 2009 Lattanzi was elected to the Everett Charter Commission, which changed the city charter and created the current structure of city government. He is a member of the Everett Redevelopment Authority and the Everett Traffic Commission.

Lattanzi owns and operates Everett Supply. The business, which was founded by Al’s parents, Babe and Mary Lattanzi, has been located at 403 Main St. for 73 years.

“We’re the last independently owned hardware story in this city,” said Al proudly.

Al and his wife, Dolores, have two sons, Matthew Lattanzi, who is the City of Everett’s director of planning and development, and Alfred Lattanzi, who works at Everett Supply. They also have a grandson, Austin Lattanzi.