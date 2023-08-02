Peter Pietrantonio Seeks Ward 6 Council Seat

Peter Pietrantonio is making his first run for public office in the city where has he lived for 66 years.

Pietrantonio will be a candidate for the Ward 6 council seat in the Tuesday, November 7, municipal election. Since there are only two candidates running in Ward 6 (incumbent Al Lattanzi is the other candidate), there will be no preliminary election in the race.

Peter Pietrantonio.

Pietrantonio talked about his decision to run for the seat. “I just can’t stand by and see Everett fall by the wayside,” said Pietrantonio, whose campaign is being managed by Brian Zaniboni. “My family has been here over 100 years, and I just feel like I’ve got to do something. I’m not happy with the taxes, the overcrowded schools, and to be honest with you, I think we should have a councilor that’s going to work for the people, and not for the Mayor.”

Pietrantonio hopes to bring to the City Council his many years of experience as a member of the Everett Public Works Department and later the Melrose Public Works Department.

“I worked in Everett Public Works for 15 years,” said Pietrantonio. “I started as a parks superintendent and worked myself way up to the DPW director under [Mayor] Carlo DeMaria. And then I went to Melrose for 12 years, so I have a ton of experience in DPW.”

Peter and his wife, Marlene, who have been married for 40 years, have three children, Ross Pietrantonio, Courtney Pietrantonio Jackson, and Ryan Pietrantonio, who are all graduates of Everett High School. Ross works as a sales representative in the computer software industry. Courtney is a teacher in the Everett school system. Ryan works for the Local 22 Laborers Union.

All three are outstanding athletes. Ross was a star on three of Coach John DiBiaso’s Everett High Super Bowl championship teams (2001, 2002, and 2003) in addition to being an excellent basketball plater for the Crimson Tide. He went on to play football at Trinity College in Connecticut and was an assistant coach in the EHS football program. Ryan also excelled in football and had an accomplished amateur boxing career. Courtney is a former Everett High School and Everett Pop Warner cheerleader.

Peter Pietrantonio coached his two sons in the Everett Huskies Pop Warner organization, Everett Little League, Everett Recreation basketball, and Breakers travel team basketball. Peter and Marlene Pietrantonio also have two grandchildren.

Pietrantonio said he went door-to-door to collect signatures for his nomination papers and the response to his candidacy was very enthusiastic.

“I’ll probably be hitting the doors again next week as people get back from vacation,” said Pietrantonio. “I love Everett and I look forward to meeting with residents and discussing the issues that are important to our city.”