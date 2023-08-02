Upcoming Library Events

The following events are scheduled at the Parlin Library for the week beginning August 7.

Parlin Adult and Teens

Karaoke Night Parlin Meeting Room. Tuesday, August 8 at 5:30 p.m. Unleash your inner superstar and join us for a spectacular Karaoke Night at the library! Grab the mic, sing your heart out, and enjoy an unforgettable evening of music, laughter, and community. No registration needed, but sign ups will be first come, first served.

Board Game Afternoons Parlin Fireplace Room. Thursday, August 10 at 3 p.m. Join us for an afternoon of board game fun at the library! Play your favorite classic games with friends, family, and fellow board game enthusiasts. No need to bring your own games—we have plenty to choose from. Join us to learn new games and enjoy friendly competition.

Create Your Own Video Game! Parlin Meeting Room. Saturday, August 12 from 11 a.m.-12 p.m. Unleash your creativity and bring your game ideas to life! Join Guild Hall Learning’s game development workshop at the Parlin. Learn to turn your vision into a playable game using user-friendly tools. Engage in problem-solving activities and create a unique game that you can continue to develop and share with others. All ages welcome, though this program is recommended for 12+. Spots are limited, so register today.

Origami Club. Parlin Fireplace Room. Saturday, August 12th at 12pm. Learn how to fold animals of all kinds! Open to all ages and abilities. Paper and instruction will be provided

Parlin Childrens

Lego Club. Parlin Children’s Room. Monday, August 7 from 3-5 p.m. Attention all Lego lovers: Lego Club is back at the Parlin Memorial Library! Come to the Children’s Room after school on Mondays for some free-building lego fun. Open to all ages. Children under 6 years old must be accompanied by an adult. No registration required.

Crafts for Kids Parlin Children’s Room. Tuesday, August 8 at 2 p.m. We will be making a variety of crafts! All kids ages 3 and up are welcome; please come and join the fun! Registration is required. Sign up online or at the Parlin Children’s desk.

Mixed Media Crafts Parlin Children’s Room. Tuesday and Thursday, August 8 & 10 at 4 p.m. Enjoy learning and develop your imagination! Join us for mixed media crafts every Tuesday and Thursday at 4 p.m. throughout the month of August. This program is funded by the Everett Cultural Council. Recommended for ages 4-12. Registration is required, and spots are limited, so sign up today at everettpubliclibraries.libcal.com

Storytime and Singalong with Karen, Parlin Children’s Room. Wednesday, August 9 at 11 a.m. Join us for a fun-filled morning of singing and storytelling with Karen! Suggested ages 0-6.

Drama Class. Parlin Children’s Room. Wednesday, Wednesday August 9th at 3pm. Do you have a drama queen or king at home? Drama Class in the Parlin Children’s Department is the perfect opportunity for your child to put those acting skills to use with our drama coach! Suggested ages 6-14.

Friday Family Movie Night! Parlin Meeting Room. Friday, August 11 at 3 p.m. Break out the popcorn! Come and watch Kiki’s Delivery Service with your friends and family.

Shute Adult and Teens

Personalized Jewelry Making, Shute Meeting Room. Thursday, August 10 at 7 p.m. Join us for a relaxing evening of jewelry making. With plenty of beading options, all we require is that you bring your creativity! Design your own personalized piece of jewelry, wear it, and show it off just in time for the fall. This program is generously funded by the Friends of the Everett Public Libraries. Recommended for ages 14-109! Available spots are limited, please register by going on our website: everettpubliclibraries.org.

Resume Writing, Shute Adult Department. Do you need help sprucing up an old resume or creating a new one? Sign up for a thirty minute session at both the Parlin and Shute Libraries. By appointment only. Please call 617-394-2302 for the Parlin Library and 617-394-2308 for the Shute Library to register for an appointment.Computer Basics 101, Shute Adult Department. Not familiar with the computer? Learn the basics: how to start up and shut down a computer, perform mouse and keyboard functions, use applications, learn Microsoft Word, navigate the Internet, set up an email account, and more! By appointment only. Please call 617-394-2302 for the Parlin Library and 617-394-2308 for the Shute Library to register.