News in Brief

DeMaria Announces Nepal Day

Mayor Carlo DeMaria is pleased to announce the City of Everett has partnered with the Greater Boston Nepali Community (GBNC) to host Nepal Day on Sunday, August 6, at Glendale Park, Elm Street.

All are invited to celebrate Everett’s growing Nepali community at this event that promises to be a fun day of dance, food, and live music representing the Nepali people and culture.

“We are proud to partner with the Greater Boston Nepali Community to host Nepal Day in the City of Everett,” said Mayor DeMaria. “This is a great opportunity for all residents to come together as a community to celebrate and learn more about Nepali culture and partake in all this event has to offer.”

The GBNC is a thriving association of Nepalis and friends of Nepal living in and around the Boston area. Over 600 people comprise this diverse group of students, professionals, familie,s and workers.

In case of inclement weather, the rain date for this event is Sunday, August 13.

Lot Drawing for Municipal Primary

The City of Everett invites the public to attend the Municipal Primary Drawing by lot on Thursday, Aug. 10, at 6 p.m. at the Election Office in City Hall, located at 484 Broadway.

Reminder: 12-Day Service Change on Orange and Green Lines for Government Center Garage

The MBTA is reminding riders of a 12-day service change on the Orange and Green Lines ending August 9.

As previously announced, due to the continued demolition of the Government Center Garage by private developer HYM Construction, Orange and Green Line service changes will take place in the downtown Boston area all day for 12 days:

• Orange Line trains will bypass Haymarket Station. Orange Line riders should instead exit at North Station or State, less than a half-mile from Haymarket (or a four- to eight-minute walk), and travel to the Haymarket area.

• Green Line service will be suspended between North Station and Government Center Station, with riders instead asked to walk above ground between these stations – Government Center, Haymarket, and North Station are each less than a half mile from each other (about a five- to 10-minute walk). The distance between Government Center to North Station is about three-quarters of a mile (about a 13-minute walk).