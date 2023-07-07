DeMaria Announces New Date for Annual Senior Summer BBQ

Special to the Independent

Everett’s older adults are encouraged to wear boots, jeans and cowboy hats for this year’s Country Western theme

Mayor Carlo DeMaria, in collaboration with the Council on Aging, is pleased to announce the City of Everett will now host the annual Senior Summer BBQ on Friday, July 21, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Connolly Center, 90 Chelsea Street. Please note that the date for the event has been changed from Thursday, July 13, to Friday, July 21, and the new registration deadline is Friday, July 14. All other details will remain the same.

You’ll want to put on your boots, jeans and cowboy hat to join us for this year’s Country Western theme. We’ll have plenty of traditional barbecue food like hamburgers and hot dogs with vegan and vegetarian alternatives, live music and dancing to “Stomp & Holler” Country Band, and plenty of fun for all.

Everett’s older adult residents who are interested can get tickets at the Connolly Center from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., Monday through Friday, until Friday, July 14. Please note that proof of residency will be required upon registering. If you require transportation to the event, please indicate so at the time of reservation. For additional information, please call 311 or 617-394-2270 to be connected to the Connolly Center. This event is sponsored by the Everett Foundation for Aged Persons.