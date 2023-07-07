City of Everett Holds June Lunch and Learn

The City of Everett recently held its Lunch and Learn for the month of June at Everett City Hall. This month’s program was titled: “Building Hauses: Creating Safe and Inclusive LGBTQIA+ Spaces.”

City employees were pleased to be joined by DJ Cilla BK to discuss ways to create spaces that are more inclusive and safer for members of the LGBTQIA+ community. Mayor Carlo DeMaria would like to thank DJ Cilla BK for sharing insight on how to create safe and inclusive LGBTQIA+ spaces.

DJ Cilla BK is a Brooklyn-born native who started in the music scene working as a studio manager and owner in 2013. Later working as a radio host for Dwild Music Radio and pursuing a career as a DJ. Building a following in the LGBTQ+ community and organizing events, she felt the lack of support for LGBTQ+ artists and the dangers that came with it. DJ Cilla BK created a safe place for artists to work freely in the music industry and decided to open the first LGBTQ+ focused recording studio, Haus of Madusa, in Greenpoint, Brooklyn.

Lunch and Learn is a monthly program created and moderated by the City of Everett’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Director Cathy Draine. It allows City employees to come together, share ideas and experiences, and discuss new topics while enjoying lunch. The series is a part of the City’s commitment to engage, educate and elevate.