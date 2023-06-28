TND and EBNHC’s St. Therese Development Brings Affordable Housing and Healthcare Here

Special to the Independent

In a first-of-its-kind partnership, The Neighborhood Developers (TND), a leading affordable housing and community development organization, and East Boston Neighborhood Health Center (EBNHC), Massachusetts’ largest community-based primary care health system, unveiled the new St. Therese development in Everett. Pairing quality, affordable home ownership and rental opportunities with easy on-site access to healthcare and wellness services for older adults, St. Therese brings a unique combination of affordable housing and healthcare resources to Everett seniors and their families.

Mayor Carlo DeMaria joined other elected officials, St. Therese project team members and St. Therese residents for the official ribbon cutting.

Shown (left to right) Greg Wilmot, President and CEO, East Boston Neighborhood Health Center, Rita Sorrento, Board Chair, East Boston Neighborhood Health Center, Hollis Graham, Assistant Vice President, Strategy, Innovation and Transformation, East Boston Neighborhood Health Center, Calay Ip, Vice President Senior Care Programs, East Boston Neighborhood Health Center, Ryan Boxill Chief Operations Officer, East Boston Neighborhood Health Center.

The Neighborhood Developers Executive Director Rafael Mares and the Bald Hill Builder team.

“St. Therese is a triple impact project,” said Executive Director of The Neighborhood Developers, Rafael Mares. “By providing senior housing, affordable homeownership, and healthcare to the Everett community, our trailblazing partnership with East Boston Neighborhood Health Center has the unique opportunity to increase the health, wealth and wellbeing of the neighborhood and its residents.”

TND’s first development in Everett, St. Therese includes 77 affordable rental apartments all occupied by seniors aged 62 and older, and six three-bedroom townhomes for sale at below market prices. The rental apartments are already fully occupied, including 30 units available at up to 30 percent area median income (AMI), and 47 units for individuals with up to 60 percent AMI. Three of the town homes are available to households with up to 80 percent AMI and three for households with up to 120 percent AMI.

“The creation of affordable housing units and increasing accessibility to quality health care are critical for us to ensure that Everett families can remain here in our community in the future,” said Everett Mayor Carlo DeMaria. “I would like to thank everyone involved in the St. Therese project who shared in our commitment to helping our residents who are in need of affordable housing by making this project a reality.”

“We believe that communities are stronger and healthier when older adults are able to age in place and live safely at home,” said Greg Wilmot, President and CEO of East Boston Neighborhood Health Center. “The Neighborhood Developers, and the many other partners who supported this project, shared a vision of integrating high-quality healthcare services with affordable senior housing to keep Everett’s aging population healthy and thriving. We are proud of this beautiful space that will allow grandparents, aunts, uncles and other relatives to continue to be our neighbors in the Everett community.”

Unveiled to the public on Thursday, June 22, Massachusetts civic leaders in housing and healthcare convened alongside St. Therese residents and local community members to celebrate the new development.

“This development will drastically improve lives and serve as a blueprint for expanding access to affordable housing and healthcare throughout our state,” said State Senator Sal DiDomenico. “These two community organizations are solving intersecting crises with this innovative project and now older adults across Everett will get the healthcare, housing, and services they deserve to live a life with dignity and joy. I am proud to support the work of The Neighborhood Developers and I am thrilled they are creating housing opportunities in our city.”

“This innovative project addresses the multi-pronged nature of community wellbeing,” said Massachusetts State Representative Judith Garcia, 11th Suffolk District. “Our neighbors at St. Therese will be able to stay in the city that they know and love, and they’ll have access to the services that they deserve. People need a safe place to live and good healthcare, and The Neighborhood Developers and East Boston Neighborhood Health Center are making sure they have them both.”

“The Neighborhood Developers has created truly affordable housing opportunities to Everett senior residents. Through the partnership with East Boston Neighborhood Health Center, they’ve created a community for our most vulnerable residents that reaches beyond the physical building,” said City Councilor Ward 3 Darren Costa. “I am hopeful that this is just the beginning of a collaborative relationship that will help Everett residents continue to call our city home. Rafael and the team at TND have proven thoughtful and transparent partners in offering affordable housing solutions for Everett.”

“I am quite thrilled with this project, as it provides a critical housing need for one of our most vulnerable populations using existing infrastructure and maintaining Everett integrity,” said Massachusetts State Representative Joseph W. McGonagle, Jr., 28th Middlesex District. “I’m excited for the seniors who get to live here but also recognize there is still much work to be done for those still waiting. I’m grateful to the groups who helped this project be turned into a reality, especially the Neighborhood Developers, Mystic Valley Elder Services and the City of Everett.”

The Neighborhood Developers (TND) is a leading non-profit based in Chelsea with the mission to create strong neighborhoods, enabling community members to secure a stable home, achieve economic mobility, and determine their own future. Presently, TND serves the cities of Revere, Chelsea, and Everett.

East Boston Neighborhood Health Center (EBNHC) is one of the nation’s largest Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs) and the largest community-based primary care health system in Massachusetts, serving over 100,000 patients and recognized by the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) as a Health Center Quality Leader. For more than 50 years, EBNHC has offered access to comprehensive care for the underserved populations of Chelsea, East Boston, Revere, Winthrop, Everett and Boston’s South End. EBNHC is dedicated to promoting and sustaining healthy communities, families, and individuals by providing accessible, person-centered, compassionate, and high-quality health care services, including primary care, 24/7 emergency care, behavioral health care, specialty care, and various other health and wellness programs, to all who live and work in our service area. For more information, please visit www.ebnhc.org.