Everett Star Kristi Skane Excels in Agganis All-Star Softball Game

Kristi Skane, a four-year varsity player for the Everett High School softball team, was superb right down to the very last pitch of her brilliant career.

Competing for the South All-Stars in the 25th Agganis Game Sunday at Fraser Field in Lynn, Skane pitched four strong innings, striking out the side at one point in her four-inning appearance, while also contributing an RBI single as the teams finished in a 5-5 tie. She was also hit by a pitch and lined out sharply to second base.

Everett High’s Kristi Skane (center) is pictured after the final appearance of her outstanding softball career in the Agganis All-Star Game Sunday at Fraser Field in Lynn. Also pictured are Everett High head coach Stacy Poste-Schiavo (left) and Agganis South Team coach Ashley Alred (right).

“My changeup was doing a lot – it was really effective, I used that pitch a lot during the season,” said Skane.

Skane’s softball finale as an EHS athlete received MVP consideration, but she was edged out by Anna Fringuelli of St. Mary’s, who had three hits for the South team and struck out five batters.

“I was very honored to be selected to play, especially being able to represent Everett and being one of the few GBL players in the game,” said Skane.

A Special Day of Softball

Making the Agganis Game a very special day for Skane was the fact that Everett High coach Stacy Poste-Schiavo made the trip to Lynn, while several members of the Skane family were also part of the Kristi Kontingent.

A Two-Time GBL All-Star

In her first season as Everett’s ace pitcher, Skane posted a 17-2 record on the mound for Everett as the Crimson Tide won their second consecutive GBL championship. As the No. 3 hitter in the order, she batted .470 and had a home run versus Medford at Glendale Park.

She was also a football and basketball cheerleader senior year and previously played field hockey and competed in indoor track.

She began her career in the Everett Girls Softball League. “I had some great coaches, Billy Seward and Laura Fahey in the Majors, Jim Tiberii and Vin Oliva in the Minors,” lauded Skane.

She became a starter as a freshman and flourished in the outfield under the coaching of Stacy Poste-Schiavo. “I love Coach Stacy so much – she’s our queen. I’m so happy I was able to be a captain this year, and we would talk about the team and our goals,” said Skane. “I told her I wish could come back for another year. I know I’m going to miss my teammates like Kayley [Rossi], Bryanna [Mason], Ashley [Seward], Amelia [Maria Babcock] and Peyton [Warren], who’s going to be the pitcher for the next two years – we’ve all been playing softball together for so long.”

Poste-Schiavo, a former All-Scholastic pitcher who earned her 300th career coaching victory last season, said of Skane, “I enjoyed being able to watch her pitch and play in the outfield today, and not have to coach. Her changeup was on target today. She did a great job. She was a captain and a leader for us. Kristi’s just an overall positive kid. She’s a hard worker and one of our best all-time players. You could tell she wanted to play softball. I’m going to miss her.”

Will be Attending USC

Kristi Skane will be traveling across the country to attend the University of Southern California, a highly selective institution.

“I thought it was a reach for me,” said Skane humbly. “I went to visit [USC] and I love the campus so much. I loved everything about the school. I feel so honored to get into such a top-rated school.”

Skane will study Astronomy at USC. “I want to be an astrophysicist and work at NASA,” said Kristi. She’s grateful to the science teachers at Everett High School for preparing her well and being so dedicated to their profession. “The science department at Everett High is so good,” said Skane. “My teachers are all amazing people. I took chemistry class with Dr. [Chris] Backlund junior year, and I decided to take AP Chemistry because of him. The teachers were so supportive and foundational to my education.”