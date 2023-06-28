Mayor Demaria Accepts Donation for Everett Fire Victims Fund

Mayor Carlo DeMaria was joined by members of the of the IAFF Local 143 Everett Firefighters Union to accept a $1,500 check for the Everett Fire Victims Fund at Everett City Hall.

The money was raised through a fundraiser with portions going towards new Honor Guard uniforms, that were much needed, and $1,500 to the Everett Fire Victims Fund. The fund provides for Everett families affected and displaced by house fires.

“We as a community should be proud to have members such as these hard working, brave and caring individuals as members of our first responders,” said Mayor DeMaria. “Thank you, gentlemen, and all who made efforts through your fundraiser for the generous donation.”