Free Concert: Knock on Wood Rocks Out at Wehner Park July 6

Howie Newman and Dave Talmage, also known as Knock on Wood, are anything but a typical folk combo, performing well-known rock covers and funny original songs (suitable for all ages). Their varied repertoire includes everything from Tom Petty to the Eagles to the Rolling Stones.

No matter what they play, it features excellent musicianship, pleasing vocal harmonies and … lots of fun.

Knock on Wood (www.howienewman.com/knockonwood) will be playing a free outdoor concert at Wehner Park, Lynn St., Everett, on Thursday, July 6, from 6-8 p.m.

Combining acoustic guitar with fiddle, mandolin and pleasing vocal harmonies, the duo performs Classic Rock covers and funny original music (suitable for all ages). It’s a family-friendly concert that may include a few children’s songs and music for senior citizens. A former sportswriter for the Boston Globe, Patriot Ledger and other newspapers, Newman will also be performing one or two of his many baseball songs.

It’s a very lively and lots of fun, with great musicianship along with a bit of G-rated humor here and there. For more information, including videos and music samples, visit www.howienewman.com/knockonwood.

Talmage is a talented and versatile performer who plays fiddle, mandolin, banjo, guitar and a host of other instruments. He is also a fine lead and backup vocalist. Well-versed in many types of music, Talmage lends his unique style to country, folk, rock, Irish, blues and jazz.

He is a past winner of the Tennessee Songwriters Competition and runner-up in New England Banjo Championship.

“We’re not the traditional guitar-and-fiddle duo,” says Newman. “Dave and I like to keep things up-tempo, do some rock covers and get the audience involved. The idea is to play some great music and have fun.”

