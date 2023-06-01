Sen. Sal DiDomenico Hosts World Championship Finalists Everett High School Percussion Ensemble at the State House

Special to the Independent

Senator Sal DiDomenico recently hosted the World Championship Finalists Everett High School Percussion Ensemble for a special performance at the State House. They played in front of Legislators and staff and everyone throughout the building heard their wonderful program.

Senator DiDomenico speaking after the Everett High School Percussion Ensemble performance.

Senator DiDomenico with the Ensemble, Gene O’Brien, other elected officials, and parents.

The Ensemble was a finalist at the World Championships in Dayton, OH last month and they came in first place at the New England Championships in Dartmouth, MA, and the East Coast Regional Championships in Monroe Township, NJ. They performed the same program they played at all the Championships, and they represented their community well to the thousands of people who have seen their amazing skills.

“I am proud of the Percussion Ensemble for the countless hours of work they put into perfecting their performance and representing Everett across the state and the country,” said Senator Sal DiDomenico. “They are an outstanding group of student musicians and teachers who always make our city shine. I am so proud that my son Sal is a part of this great group. I also want to thank Mr. O’Brien and his team for making these opportunities possible for our students.”