News in Brief

Senator DiDomenico Hosting Office Hours for Constituents

State Senator Sal DiDomenico will be hosting virtual office hours on Wednesday, June 7 from 5:30-7:00pm. Sign up below to chat with my staff and me about any issues you have with government services, topics you would like to discuss, or just stop by and say hello. “I am here to serve all my constituents across Cambridge, Charlestown, Chelsea, and Everett, and I encourage anyone interested to sign up,” said Senator Sal DiDomenico.

ONLINE VERSION: Register here: bit.ly/SalOfficeHours

PRINT VERSION: You can register by emailing my staff at [email protected] or calling my office at 617-722-1650.

City Council Candidate Anthony DiPierro to Host Ward 3 Coffee Hour

Former Ward Three Councilor and Candidate Anthony DiPierro will be hosting a meet-and-greet coffee hour for Ward 3 residents this Saturday, June 3. The event will take place inside of Elm Street Market, located at 178 Elm Street in Everett beginning at 9 AM. The event is the first in a series of listening sessions DiPierro will host to hear directly from residents of the Ward, giving all an opportunity to bring their concerns and ideas forward.

“I’m running for City Council to bring true ward representation back to the people of Ward 3”, said DiPierro. “This race is about what’s best for our neighborhood, getting the attention it deserves, and a Councilor that can get the job done”, he added.

Anthony DiPierro was first elected to the City Council in 2015 and served until 2022. He is a lifelong Everet resident and graduate of Everett High School. He went on to earn a Bachelor’s Degree from Suffolk University in American Government & Politics. Anthony understands that working together, respectfully, is how we get the best results for people who live and work in our Ward and City. Anthony DiPierro’s experience in local government gives him the keen ability to be the leader Ward 3 needs. To learn more about Anthony’s campaign, visit www.anthonydipierro.com.

DeMaria Announces 2023 Crimson Kids Summer Camp

Mayor Carlo DeMaria is pleased to announce that the Everett Recreation Department is now accepting registration applications for the 2023 Crimson Kids Summer Camp program. The program accommodates children between the ages of six and thirteen.

Crimson Kids Camp is a six-week program from July 10 through August 18 filled with activities that include arts and crafts, daily pool time, entertainment, weekly field trips and much more. The program runs Monday through Friday, 8am to 4pm, and provides snacks and lunch daily. Each week of camp is limited to the first 100 children who are registered.

Registration forms will be available at the Everett Recreation Center (47 Elm Street) and available to download on the City of Everett website at cityofeverett.com/resident-services/children-services/everett-summer-programs. The fee is $50 per week for 1 child. Families with multiple children will receive a discounted rate at $25 for each additional child. Payments must be made in person or by telephone after registration is accepted.

Please be sure to bring an up-to-date physical for any child that is being registered. Completed applications must be submitted in person at the Everett Recreation Center by the Wednesday before your chosen week of camp. Applicants will be notified of acceptance by telephone.

Please note that the last day to register for the first two weeks of the program will be Thursday, June 22 and the last day to register for any other weeks for the program is Friday, July 28.

For more information, please email [email protected] or call 617-394-2270 to be connected to the Recreation Center.

Everett Democratic City Committee To Hold 2023 Caucuses

The Everett Democratic City Committee is pleased to announce that they will hold their Annual Caucus on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at 10:00 am at the Connolly Center, 90 Chelsea St in Everett. Registration will open at 9:30 am and close promptly at 10:15 am. Once registration is closed and the caucus begins, no additional registration will be permitted.

The purpose of the caucus is to elect delegates and alternates to the 2023 Massachusetts Democratic Convention. The convention will be held on September 23, 2023, in the Tsongas Arena in Lowell, where delegates will come together to develop the Party’s action agenda designed to make progress on real issues like climate change, healthcare, education, immigration, and civil rights.

Participation in the caucus is open to all Everett registered Democrats. You must be present at the caucus to run. The caucus itself is open to the public.

Youth, minorities, people with disabilities and LGBTQ individuals who are not elected as a delegate or alternate may apply to be an add-on delegate at the caucus or at www.massdems.org.

For more information, please contact Mark Puleo at [email protected].