Brendan Collier Joins Malden Catholic As Varsity Boys Hockey Coach

William Raycraft, Malden Catholic Director of Athletics has announced that MC alum, Brendan Collier, will head the Malden Catholic Varsity Boys Hockey program.

“I am extremely thrilled and grateful to return ‘home’ to Malden Catholic and I’m very excited about the opportunity to lead these young athletes,” Collier stated. “Malden Catholic has a rich and storied hockey program history and having experienced two Super 8 Championships myself when I attended the school, I understand the overwhelming pride and value that ensues from being part of MC’s tradition of excellence. I look forward to building upon the school’s legacy of success.”

Brendan Collier’s accolades as a four-year Lancer are second to none in Massachusetts and in New England hockey. The former Lancer hockey captain and Charlestown resident led MC’s hockey program to two straight Super 8 tournament titles in 2011 and 2012. In addition to tallying a goal in his senior year’s Super 8 final, Collier also netted the overtime game-winner during the Division 1A final the previous season against St. John’s Prep. Collier led all Division 1 scorers his senior season, holding a six-point advantage over the second-place finisher. He was named ESPN Boston’s Mr. Hockey and committed to Boston University and then moved on to finish as captain of the Northeastern University program while earning Hockey East All-Academic Team status. Ultimately, he was selected by the Carolina Hurricanes in the 2012 NHL.

Since his playing days, Collier has turned his passion for the game toward coaching where he has recently been the Head Hockey Coach for Catholic Conference rival, Boston College High School. His other stints include Northern Mass Hockey, Max Pro Skills and GBL Junior Bruins.

“Coach Collier is an outstanding leader who has a deep and thorough knowledge of the game and is determined to reignite the winning tradition of MC Boys Hockey. He knows how to inspire, listen, teach and win – all qualities that will translate well to the ice and make him a terrific and successful head coach,” commented Raycraft. “He emerged out of a very strong pool of applicants, and we are very excited to have him onboard.”

Collier was also inducted into the Brother Daniel Cremin C.F.X., Malden Catholic Hall of Fame in March 2023 along with the members of the MC 2010-2011 hockey team. Plus, he was a multi-sport athlete while at Malden Catholic, playing Varsity Golf and Lacrosse.